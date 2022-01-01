Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped chicken salad in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve chopped chicken salad

Max's Deli Cafe - Catering image

 

Max's Deli Cafe - Catering

151 Milk St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Chopped Chicken Salad
BBQ Chicken, corn, black beans, jicima, jack cheese, crispy tortilla strips and cilantro. Served with regular or lite ranch dressing.
More about Max's Deli Cafe - Catering
Consumer pic

 

Porters Bar and Grill - Home of Boston's Best Burger

173 Portland St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Chopped Salad$13.99
Romaine hearts with seasoned chicken, carrots, celery, cucumbers, bacon, and gouda cheese chopped together with a side of Porters’ house balsamic dressing, topped with grape tomatoes and parmesan
More about Porters Bar and Grill - Home of Boston's Best Burger
Rosa Mexicano image

 

Rosa Mexicano - Boston

155 Seaport Blvd, Boston

Avg 3.5 (2685 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chopped Salad w/ Red Chile Chicken$18.00
Red Chile Chicken, roasted corn and poblanos, black beans, tomato, avocado, red onion, queso fresco, tortilla strips, Cotija ranch dressing.
Gluten-Free
More about Rosa Mexicano - Boston

