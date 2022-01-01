Chopped chicken salad in Boston
Max's Deli Cafe - Catering
151 Milk St, Boston
|BBQ Chopped Chicken Salad
BBQ Chicken, corn, black beans, jicima, jack cheese, crispy tortilla strips and cilantro. Served with regular or lite ranch dressing.
Porters Bar and Grill - Home of Boston's Best Burger
173 Portland St, Boston
|Chicken Chopped Salad
|$13.99
Romaine hearts with seasoned chicken, carrots, celery, cucumbers, bacon, and gouda cheese chopped together with a side of Porters’ house balsamic dressing, topped with grape tomatoes and parmesan
