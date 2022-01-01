Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chorizo burritos in Boston

Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve chorizo burritos

La Neta image

 

LA NETA

255 NEWBURY STREET, BOSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHORIZO (PORK SAUSAGE) BURRITO$12.00
More about LA NETA
Banner pic

 

Chilacates - South End

275 Shawmut Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
PAPAS CON CHORIZO BURRITO$0.00
Flour tortilla, rice & beans, cheese, pico. Potatoes & Mexican chorizo comes with pico
More about Chilacates - South End
El Centro - Boston, MA image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

El Centro

472 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.3 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito chorizo$18.00
Burrito Chorizo$14.00
More about El Centro
Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar image

 

Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar

412 West Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito De Chorizo$15.00
Homemade sausage, scrambled eggs, refried beans, chihuahua cheese, hot sauce, avocado, home fries
More about Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar

