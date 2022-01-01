Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Churrasco in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve churrasco

Item pic

 

La Hacienda Restaurant

150 Meridian St, Boston, MA 02128, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Argentinian Style Churrasco$22.50
Grilled 10oz Striploin served with a fried chorizo, rice, beans, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and avocado
*May be raw or undercooked
The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness.
Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.
More about La Hacienda Restaurant
Vejigantes Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Vejigantes Restaurant

57 W Dedham St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (2108 reviews)
Takeout
Churrasco con Salsa Chimichurri$26.00
Grilled skirt steak with chimichurri sauce.
Mofongo Relleno de Churrasco$27.00
Traditional mashed plantains Stuffed with Skirt Steak
Churrasco Volcán$29.00
Our delicious and tender Churrasco wrapped in Mofongo with Creole Sauce
More about Vejigantes Restaurant
Ghost Pepper Taco + Tequila image

TAPAS

Ghost Pepper Taco + Tequila

120 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.5 (105 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Churrasco$21.00
Skirt steak, served with casamiento -Salvadorian rice + beans-, fried sweet plantains + chimichurri sauce
More about Ghost Pepper Taco + Tequila
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Orinoco: A Latin Kitchen

477 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.4 (1467 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Adobo Smoked Churrasco$22.85
12oz quick-smoked strip-steak churrasco, char-grilled with a panela-red- wine-glaze, arugula blue cheese salad in a balsamic, dry mushroom/cranberry vinaigrette
More about Orinoco: A Latin Kitchen

