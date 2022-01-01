Churrasco in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve churrasco
La Hacienda Restaurant
150 Meridian St, Boston, MA 02128, East Boston
|Argentinian Style Churrasco
|$22.50
Grilled 10oz Striploin served with a fried chorizo, rice, beans, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and avocado
*May be raw or undercooked
The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness.
Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.
Vejigantes Restaurant
57 W Dedham St, Boston
|Churrasco con Salsa Chimichurri
|$26.00
Grilled skirt steak with chimichurri sauce.
|Mofongo Relleno de Churrasco
|$27.00
Traditional mashed plantains Stuffed with Skirt Steak
|Churrasco Volcán
|$29.00
Our delicious and tender Churrasco wrapped in Mofongo with Creole Sauce
Ghost Pepper Taco + Tequila
120 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester
|Churrasco
|$21.00
Skirt steak, served with casamiento -Salvadorian rice + beans-, fried sweet plantains + chimichurri sauce
