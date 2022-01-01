Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cinnamon rolls in Boston

Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Clarendon St

131 Clarendon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
cinnamon roll with strawberry frosting$5.00
our well loved cinnamon rolls topped with a delicious strawberry cream cheese frosting (veg, w/o nuts)
brown butter cinnamon roll$5.00
rich brioche dough, layered with cinnamon sugar, and topped with cream cheese glaze
More about Flour Bakery Clarendon St
Phinista image

CREPES

Phinista

96 Peterborough St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cinnamon Roll$12.00
If you're all about the buns, get ready to roll! This extremely sweet crepe is like a cinnamon bun in a crepe with strawberries.
More about Phinista
brown butter cinnamon roll image

 

Flour Bakery Fort Point

12 Farnsworth Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
brown butter cinnamon roll$5.00
rich brioche dough, layered with cinnamon sugar, and topped with cream cheese glaze
More about Flour Bakery Fort Point
Consumer pic

 

American Provisions - South Boston

613 East Broadway, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Roll$4.00
More about American Provisions - South Boston
Banner pic

 

American Provisions Dorchester

1971 Dorchester Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll$4.00
More about American Provisions Dorchester
Lower Mills Tavern image

 

Lower Mills Tavern

2269 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes$11.00
stacked high and finished with a creme anglaise
More about Lower Mills Tavern
Cinnamon Roll image

 

Ripple Cafe

1906 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cinnamon Roll$3.25
Sweet & buttery.
More about Ripple Cafe
Item pic

 

North Street Grille

229 North St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1279 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
D CINNAMON ROLL PANCAKES
ONLINE CINNAMON ROLL PANCAKE
D CINNAMON ROLL FRENCH TOAST
More about North Street Grille
The Underground Cafe + Lounge image

 

The Underground Cafe + Lounge

742 Columbus Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll$3.00
More about The Underground Cafe + Lounge
brown butter cinnamon roll image

 

Flour Bakery Seaport IDB

19 Dry Dock Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
brown butter cinnamon roll$5.00
rich brioche dough, layered with cinnamon sugar, and topped with cream cheese glaze
More about Flour Bakery Seaport IDB
brown butter cinnamon roll image

 

Flour Bakery Dalton St

30 Dalton Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
brown butter cinnamon roll$5.00
rich brioche dough, layered with cinnamon sugar, and topped with cream cheese glaze
More about Flour Bakery Dalton St
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery South End

1595 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
cinnamon roll with strawberry frosting$5.00
our well loved cinnamon rolls topped with a delicious strawberry cream cheese frosting (veg, w/o nuts)
brown butter cinnamon roll$5.00
rich brioche dough, layered with cinnamon sugar, and topped with cream cheese glaze
More about Flour Bakery South End
Item pic

 

Kane's Donuts

90 Oliver Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coffee Roll: Cinnamon-Frosted (Individual)$5.50
A deliciously single-serving size of our original massive coffee roll, developed by Kane’s Donuts’ former owner Peter Delios Sr. This dinner plate-size coffee roll is swirled with cinnamon and topped with our cinnamon frosting that's then heavily dusted with MORE cinnamon and sugar...to seal the delicious deal.
Coffee Roll: Cinnamon-Frosted (Large)$18.00
What started as the ultimate share-able treat has remained a favorite for decades. Developed by our former owner Peter Delios Sr., this dinner plate-size coffee roll is swirled with cinnamon and topped with either our signature honey glaze, or our cinnamon frosting that’s heavily dusted with cinnamon and sugar. Known by some as a “hubcap” (can you guess why?!), and also available in individual sizes…in case you don’t do the sharing thing.
More about Kane's Donuts
brown butter cinnamon roll image

 

Flour Bakery + Cafe - eCommerce Sales

1 Design Center Place Suite 17-130E, Boston

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
brown butter cinnamon roll$4.50
rich brioche dough, layered with cinnamon sugar, and topped with cream cheese glaze
More about Flour Bakery + Cafe - eCommerce Sales

