Cinnamon rolls in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
Flour Bakery Clarendon St
131 Clarendon Street, Boston
|cinnamon roll with strawberry frosting
|$5.00
our well loved cinnamon rolls topped with a delicious strawberry cream cheese frosting (veg, w/o nuts)
|brown butter cinnamon roll
|$5.00
rich brioche dough, layered with cinnamon sugar, and topped with cream cheese glaze
CREPES
Phinista
96 Peterborough St, Boston
|Cinnamon Roll
|$12.00
If you're all about the buns, get ready to roll! This extremely sweet crepe is like a cinnamon bun in a crepe with strawberries.
Flour Bakery Fort Point
12 Farnsworth Street, Boston
|brown butter cinnamon roll
|$5.00
rich brioche dough, layered with cinnamon sugar, and topped with cream cheese glaze
American Provisions - South Boston
613 East Broadway, Boston
|Cinnamon Roll
|$4.00
American Provisions Dorchester
1971 Dorchester Avenue, Boston
|Cinnamon Roll
|$4.00
Lower Mills Tavern
2269 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
|$11.00
stacked high and finished with a creme anglaise
North Street Grille
229 North St, Boston
|D CINNAMON ROLL PANCAKES
|ONLINE CINNAMON ROLL PANCAKE
|D CINNAMON ROLL FRENCH TOAST
The Underground Cafe + Lounge
742 Columbus Avenue, Boston
|Cinnamon Roll
|$3.00
Flour Bakery Seaport IDB
19 Dry Dock Ave, Boston
|brown butter cinnamon roll
|$5.00
rich brioche dough, layered with cinnamon sugar, and topped with cream cheese glaze
Flour Bakery Dalton St
30 Dalton Street, Boston
|brown butter cinnamon roll
|$5.00
rich brioche dough, layered with cinnamon sugar, and topped with cream cheese glaze
Flour Bakery South End
1595 Washington Street, Boston
|cinnamon roll with strawberry frosting
|$5.00
our well loved cinnamon rolls topped with a delicious strawberry cream cheese frosting (veg, w/o nuts)
|brown butter cinnamon roll
|$5.00
rich brioche dough, layered with cinnamon sugar, and topped with cream cheese glaze
Kane's Donuts
90 Oliver Street, Boston
|Coffee Roll: Cinnamon-Frosted (Individual)
|$5.50
A deliciously single-serving size of our original massive coffee roll, developed by Kane’s Donuts’ former owner Peter Delios Sr. This dinner plate-size coffee roll is swirled with cinnamon and topped with our cinnamon frosting that's then heavily dusted with MORE cinnamon and sugar...to seal the delicious deal.
|Coffee Roll: Cinnamon-Frosted (Large)
|$18.00
What started as the ultimate share-able treat has remained a favorite for decades. Developed by our former owner Peter Delios Sr., this dinner plate-size coffee roll is swirled with cinnamon and topped with either our signature honey glaze, or our cinnamon frosting that’s heavily dusted with cinnamon and sugar. Known by some as a “hubcap” (can you guess why?!), and also available in individual sizes…in case you don’t do the sharing thing.
Flour Bakery + Cafe - eCommerce Sales
1 Design Center Place Suite 17-130E, Boston
|brown butter cinnamon roll
|$4.50
rich brioche dough, layered with cinnamon sugar, and topped with cream cheese glaze
