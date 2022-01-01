Cinnamon rolls in Boston

What started as the ultimate share-able treat has remained a favorite for decades. Developed by our former owner Peter Delios Sr., this dinner plate-size coffee roll is swirled with cinnamon and topped with either our signature honey glaze, or our cinnamon frosting that’s heavily dusted with cinnamon and sugar. Known by some as a “hubcap” (can you guess why?!), and also available in individual sizes…in case you don’t do the sharing thing.

