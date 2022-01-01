Clam chowder in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve clam chowder
Eventide Fenway
1321 Boylston Street, Boston
|New England Clam Chowder
|$13.00
Made from New England quahog and steamer clams with braised salt pork, potatoes, onion, nori powder and chive oil. Served with house-made saltines. Our chowder is gluten-free if saltines are omitted.
Contains shellfish, alliums, and dairy.
Row 34
383 CONGRESS ST, Boston
|Clam Chowder
|$12.00
hand-dug clams, house cured bacon, served with crackers
*served as 32 ounces only for Thanksgiving*
ReelHouse Boston Waterfront
6 New Street, East Boston
|Clam and Corn Chowder
|$13.00
Idaho potatoes, smoked bacon, scallions, brioche croutons
Venezia Restaurant
20 Ericsson Street, Dorchester
|New England Clam Chowder
|$14.00
New England’s own, cooked with smoked pancetta, potatoes, celery, in a creamy clam broth. Served with oyster crackers
Rocco's Cucina and Bar
450 Commercial St, Boston
|Clam Chowder
|$6.95
The Boston Sail Loft
80 Atlantic Ave, Boston
|Bowl Clam Chowder
|$7.95
Our Famous clam chowder loaded with dill, thick and creamy, served with oyster crackers
B & G Oysters
550 Tremont Street, Boston
|B&G Clam Chowder
|$18.00
Clams, Potato, Bacon
Nobility Hill Tavern
423 Main St, Stoneham
|Clam Chowder Cup
|$4.50
Savin Bar + Kitchen
112 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester
|Clam Chowder- CUP
|$6.00
Wicked good New England clam chowdah!
Royal Roast Beef and Seafood
752 Bennington Street, East Boston
|Clam Chowder (16oz)
|$8.00
|Clam Chowder (12oz)
|$6.00
The Pearl Seafood Grill and Raw Bar
20b District Ave, Dorchester
|New England Clam Chowder
|$6.00
Cusser's Back Bay
304 Stuart St, Boston
|New England Clam Chowder
|$7.50
Local clams, salt pork, oyster crackers
