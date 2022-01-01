Clams in Boston
Eventide Fenway
1321 Boylston Street, Boston
|New England Clam Chowder
|$13.00
Made from New England quahog and steamer clams with braised salt pork, potatoes, onion, nori powder and chive oil. Served with house-made saltines. Our chowder is gluten-free if saltines are omitted.
Contains shellfish, alliums, and dairy.
SEAFOOD
Row 34
383 CONGRESS ST, Boston
|Clam Chowder
|$12.00
hand-dug clams, house cured bacon, served with crackers
*served as 32 ounces only for Thanksgiving*
ReelHouse Boston Waterfront
6 New Street, East Boston
|Clam and Corn Chowder
|$13.00
Idaho potatoes, smoked bacon, scallions, brioche croutons
Venezia Restaurant
20 Ericsson Street, Dorchester
|New England Clam Chowder
|$14.00
New England’s own, cooked with smoked pancetta, potatoes, celery, in a creamy clam broth. Served with oyster crackers
SEAFOOD
The Barking Crab
88 Sleeper St, Boston
|Clams Platter (fried)*
|$35.00
Ipswich whole bellied clams served with fries, slaw and tartar
|App Fried Clams*
|$23.00
fried ipswich whole bellied clams served with tartar
Capo Restaurant
443 West Broadway, South Boston
|Linguini with Clams
|$28.00
manilla clams, garlic, white wine
Orfano
1391 Boylston St, Boston
|Linguine & Clams
|$31.00
Lots of Clams, Garlic, Little bit of Chili
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Boston Burger Company
1100 Boylston st, boston
|Clam Chowda
|$7.00
with chopped bacon
SALADS
Prezza
24 Fleet Street, Boston
|Grilled Clams
|$19.00
|Spaghetti and Clams
|$34.00
littleneck clams, white wine butter sauce
Molinari's
789 Adams Street, Boston
|Clam Pizza
|$20.00
|Fried Clams
|$18.00
|Clams Bianco
|$23.00
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rocco's Cucina and Bar
450 Commercial St, Boston
|Clam Chowder
|$6.95
The Boston Sail Loft
80 Atlantic Ave, Boston
|Fried Clam Appetizer
|$25.95
Fresh, whole belly clams, fried golden brown and served with tartar sauce
|Bowl Clam Chowder
|$7.95
Our Famous clam chowder loaded with dill, thick and creamy, served with oyster crackers
|Fried Clam Plate
|$35.95
Fresh whole belly clams, lightly breaded and fried golden brown. Served with French fries and coleslaw
B & G Oysters
550 Tremont Street, Boston
|Fried Ipswich Clams
|$28.00
French Fries, Cole Slaw, Pickles
|B&G Clam Chowder
|$18.00
Clams, Potato, Bacon
SALADS • SANDWICHES
TRADE
540 Atlantic, Boston
|Steamed Clams & Mussels
|$25.00
Tomatoes, Saffron, White Wine, Seaweed & Roasted Garlic Butter, Grilled Bread (NF)
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
D'Bennys Subs & More
1433 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Clam Strip Plate
|$13.99
|Lg Clam Strips
|$11.99
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Nobility Hill Tavern
423 Main St, Stoneham
|Clam Chowder Cup
|$4.50
Savin Bar + Kitchen
112 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester
|Clam Chowder- CUP
|$6.00
Wicked good New England clam chowdah!
Royal Roast Beef and Seafood
752 Bennington Street, East Boston
|Clam Chowder (16oz)
|$8.00
|Clam Plate
|$23.00
Fried fresh Ipswich clams served with French fries, Cole slaw and tarter sauce.
|Small Clam
|$19.00
Small fried clam box served with tarter sauce.
The Pearl Seafood Grill and Raw Bar
20b District Ave, Dorchester
|New England Clam Chowder
|$6.00
Cusser's Back Bay
304 Stuart St, Boston
|New England Clam Chowder
|$7.50
Local clams, salt pork, oyster crackers
