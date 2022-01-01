Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve clams

New England Clam Chowder image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Eventide Fenway

1321 Boylston Street, Boston

Avg 4.5 (869 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
New England Clam Chowder$13.00
Made from New England quahog and steamer clams with braised salt pork, potatoes, onion, nori powder and chive oil. Served with house-made saltines. Our chowder is gluten-free if saltines are omitted.
Contains shellfish, alliums, and dairy.
More about Eventide Fenway
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD

Row 34

383 CONGRESS ST, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1519 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Clam Chowder$12.00
hand-dug clams, house cured bacon, served with crackers
*served as 32 ounces only for Thanksgiving*
More about Row 34
ReelHouse Boston Waterfront image

 

ReelHouse Boston Waterfront

6 New Street, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Clam and Corn Chowder$13.00
Idaho potatoes, smoked bacon, scallions, brioche croutons
More about ReelHouse Boston Waterfront
Venezia Restaurant image

 

Venezia Restaurant

20 Ericsson Street, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
New England Clam Chowder$14.00
New England’s own, cooked with smoked pancetta, potatoes, celery, in a creamy clam broth. Served with oyster crackers
New England Clam Chowder$14.00
New England’s own, cooked with smoked pancetta, potatoes, celery, in a creamy clam broth. Served with oyster crackers
Clam Chowder$14.00
More about Venezia Restaurant
Item pic

SEAFOOD

The Barking Crab

88 Sleeper St, Boston

Avg 3.6 (4308 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Clams Platter (fried)*$35.00
Ipswich whole bellied clams served with fries, slaw and tartar
App Fried Clams*$23.00
fried ipswich whole bellied clams served with tartar
More about The Barking Crab
Capo Restaurant image

 

Capo Restaurant

443 West Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Linguini with Clams$28.00
manilla clams, garlic, white wine
More about Capo Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Orfano

1391 Boylston St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Linguine & Clams$31.00
Lots of Clams, Garlic, Little bit of Chili
More about Orfano
Boston Burger Company image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Boston Burger Company

1100 Boylston st, boston

Avg 4.4 (6189 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Clam Chowda$7.00
with chopped bacon
More about Boston Burger Company
Item pic

SALADS

Prezza

24 Fleet Street, Boston

Avg 4.8 (2562 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Clams$19.00
Spaghetti and Clams$34.00
littleneck clams, white wine butter sauce
More about Prezza
Molinari's image

 

Molinari's

789 Adams Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Clam Pizza$20.00
Fried Clams$18.00
Clams Bianco$23.00
More about Molinari's
Item pic

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rocco's Cucina and Bar

450 Commercial St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (454 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Clam Chowder$6.95
More about Rocco's Cucina and Bar
The Boston Sail Loft image

 

The Boston Sail Loft

80 Atlantic Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Clam Appetizer$25.95
Fresh, whole belly clams, fried golden brown and served with tartar sauce
Bowl Clam Chowder$7.95
Our Famous clam chowder loaded with dill, thick and creamy, served with oyster crackers
Fried Clam Plate$35.95
Fresh whole belly clams, lightly breaded and fried golden brown. Served with French fries and coleslaw
More about The Boston Sail Loft
Fried Ipswich Clams image

 

B & G Oysters

550 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Ipswich Clams$28.00
French Fries, Cole Slaw, Pickles
B&G Clam Chowder$18.00
Clams, Potato, Bacon
More about B & G Oysters
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

TRADE

540 Atlantic, Boston

Avg 4.3 (1157 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steamed Clams & Mussels$25.00
Tomatoes, Saffron, White Wine, Seaweed & Roasted Garlic Butter, Grilled Bread (NF)
More about TRADE
D'Bennys Subs & More image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

D'Bennys Subs & More

1433 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

Avg 3.5 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Clam Strip Plate$13.99
Lg Clam Strips$11.99
More about D'Bennys Subs & More
Nobility Hill Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Nobility Hill Tavern

423 Main St, Stoneham

Avg 4.3 (277 reviews)
Takeout
Clam Chowder Cup$4.50
More about Nobility Hill Tavern
Savin Bar + Kitchen image

 

Savin Bar + Kitchen

112 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Clam Chowder- CUP$6.00
Wicked good New England clam chowdah!
More about Savin Bar + Kitchen
Royal Roast Beef and Seafood image

 

Royal Roast Beef and Seafood

752 Bennington Street, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Clam Chowder (16oz)$8.00
Clam Plate$23.00
Fried fresh Ipswich clams served with French fries, Cole slaw and tarter sauce.
Small Clam$19.00
Small fried clam box served with tarter sauce.
More about Royal Roast Beef and Seafood
Item pic

 

Genki Ya of Boston

232 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Surf Clam$5.95
More about Genki Ya of Boston
The Pearl Seafood Grill and Raw Bar image

 

The Pearl Seafood Grill and Raw Bar

20b District Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
New England Clam Chowder$6.00
More about The Pearl Seafood Grill and Raw Bar
Consumer pic

 

Cusser's Back Bay

304 Stuart St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
New England Clam Chowder$7.50
Local clams, salt pork, oyster crackers
More about Cusser's Back Bay
ed721cd3-852a-40e1-bf40-e91403dc09b5 image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

State Street Provisions

255 State Street, Boston

Avg 4.3 (1195 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
New England Clam Chowder$10.00
house-made oyster cracker
More about State Street Provisions

Browse other tasty dishes in Boston

Chocolate Mousse Cake

Banana Smoothies

Bisque

Beef Broccoli

Jambalaya

Pork Belly

Apple Salad

Chicken Nuggets

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Boston to explore

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Boston to explore

From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Winthrop

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston