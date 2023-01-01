Club sandwiches in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve club sandwiches
More about Pollo Lounge & Grill
Pollo Lounge & Grill
225 Bowdoin St, Dorchester
|Club Sandwich
|$14.99
Ham, chicken, pork, Dominican cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & ketchup
More about Coco Leaf - Dorchester
Coco Leaf - Dorchester
1480 Dorchester Avenue, Boston
|Turkey Club Sandwich
|$13.50
