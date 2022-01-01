Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Boston

Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve cobb salad

Penguin Pizza image

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Penguin Pizza

735 Huntington Ave, Boston

Avg 4.9 (830 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$10.00
More about Penguin Pizza
Hunter's Kitchen & Bar image

 

Hunter's Kitchen & Bar

110 Dorchester St, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$16.00
More about Hunter's Kitchen & Bar
McKenna's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

McKenna's Cafe

109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.2 (1369 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cobb Salad$14.75
More about McKenna's Cafe
Max's Deli Café image

WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Max's Deli Café

151 Milk St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1512 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad Wrap$12.95
Grilled chicken, cucumber, avocado, bacon, egg, tomato, lettuce and blue cheese dressing.
More about Max's Deli Café
Item pic

 

Sorelle–Seaport

100 Northern Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Cobb Salad$12.50
romaine, chicken, avocado, bacon, egg, tomato, bleu cheese
Chicken Cobb Salad$9.75
romaine, chicken, avocado, bacon, egg, tomato, bleu cheese
More about Sorelle–Seaport
The Tip Tap Room image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Tip Tap Room

138 Cambridge Street, Boston

Avg 4.3 (797 reviews)
Takeout
COBB SALAD$16.00
More about The Tip Tap Room
The Barking Crab image

SEAFOOD

The Barking Crab

88 Sleeper St, Boston

Avg 3.6 (4308 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cobb Salad*$20.00
More about The Barking Crab
Item pic

 

Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf

282 Congress St., Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Cobb Salad$12.50
romaine, chicken, avocado, bacon, egg, tomato, bleu cheese
Chicken Cobb Salad$12.50
romaine, chicken, avocado, bacon, egg, tomato, bleu cheese
More about Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf
Item pic

 

Citizen Public House & Oyster Bar

1310 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Citizen Cobb Salad$15.00
Egg, bacon, avocado, gorgonzola, grilled corn, snap peas, tomato.
More about Citizen Public House & Oyster Bar
The Corner Tavern image

 

The Corner Tavern

421 Marlborough St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Cobb Salad$14.50
More about The Corner Tavern
Item pic

 

North Street Grille

229 North St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1279 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
ONLINE COBB SALAD$11.95
D COBB SALAD$10.95
More about North Street Grille
Society on High image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Society on High

99 High St, Boston

Avg 2.8 (185 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad$14.00
Grilled Chicken Breast,Mesclun Greens, Blue Cheese, Hard Cooked Egg, Avocado, Bacon
More about Society on High

