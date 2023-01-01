Coconut cream pies in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve coconut cream pies
Flour Bakery - Clarendon Street
131 Clarendon Street, Boston
|whole coconut cream pie
|$38.00
|slice of coconut cream pie
|$6.30
Flour Bakery - Farnsworth (Fort Point)
12 Farnsworth Street, Boston
|slice of coconut cream pie
|$6.30
Flour Bakery - Dalton Street
30 Dalton Street, Boston
|slice of coconut cream pie
|$6.30
