Coleslaw in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve coleslaw

Max's Deli Café image

WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Max's Deli Café

151 Milk St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1512 reviews)
Takeout
Coleslaw$3.95
More about Max's Deli Café
Item pic

SEAFOOD

The Barking Crab

88 Sleeper St, Boston

Avg 3.6 (4308 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side Coleslaw*$4.00
More about The Barking Crab
Back Deck image

 

Back Deck

2 West St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SD Coleslaw$6.00
More about Back Deck
Consumer pic

 

Side Chick

692 Columbia Road, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Coleslaw$3.99
More about Side Chick
Item pic

BBQ

Sweet Cheeks Q

1381 Boylston St, Boston

Avg 3.6 (2238 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Coleslaw - 1/2 Pint$5.00
SCQ Coleslaw
Coleslaw - Pint$9.00
SCQ Coleslaw
More about Sweet Cheeks Q
Better Bagels image

 

Better Bagels

83a Seaport Boulevard, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Of Coleslaw$2.00
More about Better Bagels

