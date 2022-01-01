Collard greens in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve collard greens
More about 50Kitchen
FRENCH FRIES
50Kitchen
1450 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Kimchi & Collard Greens
|$5.00
More about Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen
Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen
604 Columbus Ave, Boston
|Collard Greens
|$6.00
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.