Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Collard greens in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve collard greens

50Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

50Kitchen

1450 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.8 (272 reviews)
Takeout
Kimchi & Collard Greens$5.00
More about 50Kitchen
Collard Greens image

 

Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen

604 Columbus Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Collard Greens$6.00
More about Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen
Slade's Bar and Grill image

 

Slade's Bar and Grill

958 Tremont Street, Roxbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Collard Greens$5.00
More about Slade's Bar and Grill
Item pic

BBQ

Sweet Cheeks Q

1381 Boylston St, Boston

Avg 3.6 (2238 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Collard Greens - 1/2 Pint$5.00
Slow Braised Collards with Smoked Pork Stock, Onions & Garlic *Contains Dairy
Collard Greens - Pint$9.00
Slow Braised Collards with Smoked Pork Stock, Onions & Garlic *Contains Dairy
More about Sweet Cheeks Q

Browse other tasty dishes in Boston

Rice Cake

Tandoori

Veggie Quesadillas

Taco Salad

Pineapple Fried Rice

Lobsters

Shrimp Curry

Milkshakes

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Boston to explore

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Boston to explore

From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Winthrop

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston