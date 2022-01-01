Cookie dough in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve cookie dough
More about Dirty Water Dough - East Boston
Dirty Water Dough - East Boston
20 MAVERICK STREET, BOSTON
|Cookie Dough
|$5.00
Contact in a facility that processes peanuts and tree Nuts. No High Fructose Corn Syrup, Soy Free, and Kosher
More about Ghost King Thai
Ghost King Thai
1704 Washington Street, Boston
|FUNFETTI COOKIE DOUGH SUNDAE
|$8.00
Chocolate chip cookie dough, funfetti sprinkles, and whipped cream topped with crushed kit kats
More about Capo Restaurant
Capo Restaurant
443 West Broadway, South Boston
|Cookie Dough Tub
|$12.00
Makes (10) cookies, choice of funfetti or chocolate chip
More about Haley House Bakery Cafe
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Haley House Bakery Cafe
12 Dade Street, Roxbury
|Bake @ Home Cookie Dough
Haley House's Classic Chocolate Chip Cookie: dark chocolate chip, brown sugar
Get them fresh or bake them at home with family!
*baking instructions included
More about North Street Grille
North Street Grille
229 North St, Boston
|ONLINE COOKIE DOUGH PANCAKES
|D COOKIE DOUGH PANCAKES
More about Holidays, Pop-Ups + Special Events
Holidays, Pop-Ups + Special Events
492 Tremont St., Boston
|CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE DOUGH-NUT 6-PACK
two each: chocolate chip cookies frosted with white chocolate, strawberry white chocolate, dark chocolate + sprinkles. these ones are cookies, folks!
More about High Street Place
High Street Place
100 High Street, Boston
|Raw Cookie Dough Balls
|$5.00
Raw cookie dough made with almond flour, coconut flour, maple, dark chocolate chips, and cacao nibs
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.