Cookie dough in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve cookie dough

Item pic

 

Dirty Water Dough - East Boston

20 MAVERICK STREET, BOSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie Dough$5.00
Contact in a facility that processes peanuts and tree Nuts. No High Fructose Corn Syrup, Soy Free, and Kosher
More about Dirty Water Dough - East Boston
FUNFETTI COOKIE DOUGH SUNDAE image

 

Ghost King Thai

1704 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
FUNFETTI COOKIE DOUGH SUNDAE$8.00
Chocolate chip cookie dough, funfetti sprinkles, and whipped cream topped with crushed kit kats
More about Ghost King Thai
Item pic

 

Capo Restaurant

443 West Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie Dough Tub$12.00
Makes (10) cookies, choice of funfetti or chocolate chip
More about Capo Restaurant
Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Haley House Bakery Cafe

12 Dade Street, Roxbury

Avg 4.6 (622 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bake @ Home Cookie Dough
Haley House's Classic Chocolate Chip Cookie: dark chocolate chip, brown sugar
Get them fresh or bake them at home with family!
*baking instructions included
More about Haley House Bakery Cafe
North Street Grille image

 

North Street Grille

229 North St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1279 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
ONLINE COOKIE DOUGH PANCAKES
D COOKIE DOUGH PANCAKES
More about North Street Grille
Item pic

BBQ

Sweet Cheeks Q

1381 Boylston St, Boston

Avg 3.6 (2238 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cookie Dough Brownie$8.00
More about Sweet Cheeks Q
Item pic

 

Holidays, Pop-Ups + Special Events

492 Tremont St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE DOUGH-NUT 6-PACK
two each: chocolate chip cookies frosted with white chocolate, strawberry white chocolate, dark chocolate + sprinkles. these ones are cookies, folks!
More about Holidays, Pop-Ups + Special Events
Fomu image

 

Fomu

655 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cookie Dough$11.00
More about Fomu
Item pic

 

High Street Place

100 High Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Raw Cookie Dough Balls$5.00
Raw cookie dough made with almond flour, coconut flour, maple, dark chocolate chips, and cacao nibs
More about High Street Place
Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant

425 West Broadway, South Boston

Avg 4.6 (9775 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pint Funfetti Cookie Dough$12.00
One pint of Lincoln's funfetti cookie dough for you to bake your own cookies at home!
More about Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant

