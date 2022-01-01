Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Boston

Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve cookies

Mod Espresso image

 

Mod Espresso

485 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Toffee Cookie$2.00
White Choco Strawberry Cookie$2.00
More about Mod Espresso
Item pic

 

Crazy good Kitchen

268 Newbury St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
I'm Crazy for Cookies$15.00
Cookie Dough & Oreo
More about Crazy good Kitchen
Item pic

 

Dirty Water Dough - East Boston

20 MAVERICK STREET, BOSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookies & Cream$5.00
Peanut Free, Tree Nut Free, Egg Free, Soy Free, and Kosher
Cookie Dough$5.00
Contact in a facility that processes peanuts and tree Nuts. No High Fructose Corn Syrup, Soy Free, and Kosher
Cookie$2.00
one fresh baked chocolate chip cookie
More about Dirty Water Dough - East Boston
Pavement Coffeehouse | Berklee image

 

Pavement Coffeehouse | Berklee

1096 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
CC Cookie$2.50
Coconut Cookie (vegan)$2.50
More about Pavement Coffeehouse | Berklee
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Clarendon St

131 Clarendon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
chunky lola cookie$3.00
packed full of chocolate, oats, pecans, and coconut
ginger molasses cookie$3.00
full of ginger and spice and rolled around in sugar
double chocolate cookie$3.00
dark rich chocolate cookie and chocolate chunks and walnuts and rye flour
More about Flour Bakery Clarendon St
Consumer pic

 

Solid Ground Cafe

742 Huntington Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
chocolate chip cookie w/sea salt$2.50
More about Solid Ground Cafe
Dudley Cafe image

 

Dudley Cafe

15 Warren St, Roxbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie.$1.95
Cookie$2.60
Assorted Cookies$36.00
More about Dudley Cafe
Pavement Coffeehouse | Symphony image

 

Pavement Coffeehouse | Symphony

44 Gainsborough Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CC Cookie$2.50
Coconut Cookie (vegan)$2.50
More about Pavement Coffeehouse | Symphony
Pavement Coffeehouse | Boston University image

 

Pavement Coffeehouse | BU

736 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
CC Cookie$2.50
Coconut Cookie (vegan)$2.50
More about Pavement Coffeehouse | BU
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Berklee

160 Mass Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Easter Egg Cookie Decorating Kit$24.00
Gather the family for a fun activity with our festive Easter egg cookie decorating kit. Our kit comes with 6 large egg-shaped butter cookies, one piping bag with royal icing, and 4 pastel colored sanding sugars.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
4 Cookies in a Bag - Butter Cookies$2.50
Bag of four of our Tatte Signature Plain Butter Cookies.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Halva Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.75
Fresh baked daily these cookies are crisp on the edge and chewy in the middle. Loaded with dark chocolate and chunks of vanilla halva.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | Berklee
Five Horses Tavern image

PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Five Horses Tavern

535 COLUMBUS AVE, Boston

Avg 4.5 (2263 reviews)
Takeout
Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie$9.00
More about Five Horses Tavern
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD

Row 34

383 CONGRESS ST, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1519 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Big Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
Our homemade chocolate chip cookie.
More about Row 34
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Trident Booksellers & Cafe

338 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (5578 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
Baked fresh daily. Pro-tip: reheat in microwave for a few seconds for a warm treat with gooey chocolate chips.
Trident Cookie Party$14.95
Two chocolate chip cookies, two red velvet cookies and two S'mores cookies
S'mores Cookie$2.50
More about Trident Booksellers & Cafe
Milk Street Cafe image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES

Milk Street Cafe

50 Milk St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (290 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salted Toffee Chocolate Chip Cookie(D)$2.25
Chocolate Chip Cookie(P)$1.95
More about Milk Street Cafe
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Pier 4

200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Easter Egg Cookie Decorating Kit$24.00
Gather the family for a fun activity with our festive Easter egg cookie decorating kit. Our kit comes with 6 large egg-shaped butter cookies, one piping bag with royal icing, and 4 pastel colored sanding sugars.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
4 Cookies in a Bag - Butter Cookies$2.50
Bag of four of our Tatte Signature Plain Butter Cookies.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Hazelnut Cookies$7.00
Twelve of our crumbly hazelnut cookies rolled in powdered sugar. | Box of 12
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nut (Hazelnut)
More about Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
Mini Cookies image

 

Max's Deli Cafe - Catering

151 Milk St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jumbo Cookies & Brownies$3.95
Mini Cookies$1.50
Jumbo Cookies$3.95
Chocolate Chip, Molasses, Oatmeal Raisin and raspberry linzer.
More about Max's Deli Cafe - Catering
Max's Deli Café image

WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Max's Deli Café

151 Milk St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1512 reviews)
Takeout
Jumbo Cookie$2.92
More about Max's Deli Café
Sorelle–Seaport image

 

Sorelle–Seaport

100 Northern Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.95
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.95
More about Sorelle–Seaport
Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions image

 

Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions

123 Appleton Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Half Dozen Mixed Cookie Sleeve$18.00
Cowboy Cookie$2.75
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
THE chocolate chip cookie. Served warm with a sprinkling of sea salt on top.
More about Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions
Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Blunch

59 E Springfield Street, Boston

Avg 4.6 (964 reviews)
Takeout
Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.80
Dark, milk, and semi sweet chocolate chip cookie
More about Blunch
Mike & Patty's Boston image

 

Mike & Patty's Boston

12 Church Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Outrageous Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.25
More about Mike & Patty's Boston
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Fort Point

12 Farnsworth Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
oreo cookie$3.00
with vanilla cream filling (veg, w/o nuts)
double chocolate cookie$3.00
dark rich chocolate cookie and chocolate chunks and walnuts and rye flour
ginger molasses cookie$3.00
full of ginger and spice and rolled around in sugar
More about Flour Bakery Fort Point
Item pic

 

American Provisions - South Boston

613 East Broadway, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Big Cookie$3.50
More about American Provisions - South Boston
Americano Espresso Bar image

SANDWICHES

Americano Espresso Bar

155 Meridian St, East Boston

Avg 4.3 (117 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cookie - M&M Chocolate Chip$1.75
Cookie - Chocolate Chip$1.75
More about Americano Espresso Bar
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Northeastern

369 Huntington Ave, Boston

Avg 4.8 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flourless Cookie Assortment$30.00
Our Tatte signature flourless assortment includes our delicious plain brownies and coconut macaroons.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nut (Coconut)
Easter Egg Cookie Decorating Kit$24.00
Gather the family for a fun activity with our festive Easter egg cookie decorating kit. Our kit comes with 6 large egg-shaped butter cookies, one piping bag with royal icing, and 4 pastel colored sanding sugars.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
4 Cookies in a Bag - Butter Cookies$2.50
Bag of four of our Tatte Signature Plain Butter Cookies.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
Item pic

 

George Howell Coffee

505 Washington Street, Boston

Avg 4.6 (963 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
Large chewy cookie filled with chocolate chips. By Seven Stars Bakery, Providence, Rhode Island.
More about George Howell Coffee
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

South End Buttery

312 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (5906 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sea Salted Chocolate Chip Cookies$2.75
Pack of 2
Cookies$3.00
More about South End Buttery
FUNFETTI COOKIE DOUGH SUNDAE image

 

Ghost King Thai

1704 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
FUNFETTI COOKIE DOUGH SUNDAE$8.00
Chocolate chip cookie dough, funfetti sprinkles, and whipped cream topped with crushed kit kats
More about Ghost King Thai
Item pic

 

Capo Restaurant

443 West Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie Dough Tub$12.00
Makes (10) cookies, choice of funfetti or chocolate chip
More about Capo Restaurant
Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf image

 

Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf

282 Congress St., Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.95
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$2.95
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.95
More about Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf

