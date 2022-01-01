Cookies in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve cookies
Mod Espresso
485 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Chocolate Toffee Cookie
|$2.00
|White Choco Strawberry Cookie
|$2.00
Crazy good Kitchen
268 Newbury St, Boston
|I'm Crazy for Cookies
|$15.00
Cookie Dough & Oreo
Dirty Water Dough - East Boston
20 MAVERICK STREET, BOSTON
|Cookies & Cream
|$5.00
Peanut Free, Tree Nut Free, Egg Free, Soy Free, and Kosher
|Cookie Dough
|$5.00
Contact in a facility that processes peanuts and tree Nuts. No High Fructose Corn Syrup, Soy Free, and Kosher
|Cookie
|$2.00
one fresh baked chocolate chip cookie
Pavement Coffeehouse | Berklee
1096 Boylston Street, Boston
|CC Cookie
|$2.50
|Coconut Cookie (vegan)
|$2.50
Flour Bakery Clarendon St
131 Clarendon Street, Boston
|chunky lola cookie
|$3.00
packed full of chocolate, oats, pecans, and coconut
|ginger molasses cookie
|$3.00
full of ginger and spice and rolled around in sugar
|double chocolate cookie
|$3.00
dark rich chocolate cookie and chocolate chunks and walnuts and rye flour
Solid Ground Cafe
742 Huntington Ave, Boston
|chocolate chip cookie w/sea salt
|$2.50
Pavement Coffeehouse | Symphony
44 Gainsborough Street, Boston
|CC Cookie
|$2.50
|Coconut Cookie (vegan)
|$2.50
Pavement Coffeehouse | BU
736 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston
|CC Cookie
|$2.50
|Coconut Cookie (vegan)
|$2.50
Tatte Bakery | Berklee
160 Mass Avenue, Boston
|Easter Egg Cookie Decorating Kit
|$24.00
Gather the family for a fun activity with our festive Easter egg cookie decorating kit. Our kit comes with 6 large egg-shaped butter cookies, one piping bag with royal icing, and 4 pastel colored sanding sugars.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|4 Cookies in a Bag - Butter Cookies
|$2.50
Bag of four of our Tatte Signature Plain Butter Cookies.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Halva Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$3.75
Fresh baked daily these cookies are crisp on the edge and chewy in the middle. Loaded with dark chocolate and chunks of vanilla halva.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Five Horses Tavern
535 COLUMBUS AVE, Boston
|Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$9.00
Row 34
383 CONGRESS ST, Boston
|Big Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
Our homemade chocolate chip cookie.
Trident Booksellers & Cafe
338 Newbury St, Boston
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
Baked fresh daily. Pro-tip: reheat in microwave for a few seconds for a warm treat with gooey chocolate chips.
|Trident Cookie Party
|$14.95
Two chocolate chip cookies, two red velvet cookies and two S'mores cookies
|S'mores Cookie
|$2.50
Milk Street Cafe
50 Milk St, Boston
|Salted Toffee Chocolate Chip Cookie(D)
|$2.25
|Chocolate Chip Cookie(P)
|$1.95
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston
|Easter Egg Cookie Decorating Kit
|$24.00
Gather the family for a fun activity with our festive Easter egg cookie decorating kit. Our kit comes with 6 large egg-shaped butter cookies, one piping bag with royal icing, and 4 pastel colored sanding sugars.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|4 Cookies in a Bag - Butter Cookies
|$2.50
Bag of four of our Tatte Signature Plain Butter Cookies.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Hazelnut Cookies
|$7.00
Twelve of our crumbly hazelnut cookies rolled in powdered sugar. | Box of 12
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nut (Hazelnut)
Max's Deli Cafe - Catering
151 Milk St, Boston
|Jumbo Cookies & Brownies
|$3.95
|Mini Cookies
|$1.50
|Jumbo Cookies
|$3.95
Chocolate Chip, Molasses, Oatmeal Raisin and raspberry linzer.
Max's Deli Café
151 Milk St, Boston
|Jumbo Cookie
|$2.92
Sorelle–Seaport
100 Northern Ave, Boston
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.95
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.95
Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions
123 Appleton Street, Boston
|Half Dozen Mixed Cookie Sleeve
|$18.00
|Cowboy Cookie
|$2.75
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
THE chocolate chip cookie. Served warm with a sprinkling of sea salt on top.
Blunch
59 E Springfield Street, Boston
|Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.80
Dark, milk, and semi sweet chocolate chip cookie
Mike & Patty's Boston
12 Church Street, Boston
|Outrageous Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.25
Flour Bakery Fort Point
12 Farnsworth Street, Boston
|oreo cookie
|$3.00
with vanilla cream filling (veg, w/o nuts)
|double chocolate cookie
|$3.00
dark rich chocolate cookie and chocolate chunks and walnuts and rye flour
|ginger molasses cookie
|$3.00
full of ginger and spice and rolled around in sugar
American Provisions - South Boston
613 East Broadway, Boston
|Big Cookie
|$3.50
Americano Espresso Bar
155 Meridian St, East Boston
|Cookie - M&M Chocolate Chip
|$1.75
|Cookie - Chocolate Chip
|$1.75
Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
369 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Flourless Cookie Assortment
|$30.00
Our Tatte signature flourless assortment includes our delicious plain brownies and coconut macaroons.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Tree Nut (Coconut)
|Easter Egg Cookie Decorating Kit
|$24.00
Gather the family for a fun activity with our festive Easter egg cookie decorating kit. Our kit comes with 6 large egg-shaped butter cookies, one piping bag with royal icing, and 4 pastel colored sanding sugars.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|4 Cookies in a Bag - Butter Cookies
|$2.50
Bag of four of our Tatte Signature Plain Butter Cookies.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
George Howell Coffee
505 Washington Street, Boston
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.50
Large chewy cookie filled with chocolate chips. By Seven Stars Bakery, Providence, Rhode Island.
South End Buttery
312 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Sea Salted Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$2.75
Pack of 2
|Cookies
|$3.00
Ghost King Thai
1704 Washington Street, Boston
|FUNFETTI COOKIE DOUGH SUNDAE
|$8.00
Chocolate chip cookie dough, funfetti sprinkles, and whipped cream topped with crushed kit kats
Capo Restaurant
443 West Broadway, South Boston
|Cookie Dough Tub
|$12.00
Makes (10) cookies, choice of funfetti or chocolate chip
