Cornbread in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve cornbread
Cunard Tavern
24 Orleans St., Boston
|Honey Cornbread
|$3.00
Five Horses Tavern
535 COLUMBUS AVE, Boston
|Cornbread
|$13.00
Fresh baked cornbread with honey butter
Hunter's Kitchen & Bar
110 Dorchester St, South Boston
|Cornbread
|$10.00
Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen
604 Columbus Ave, Boston
|Cornbread Basket
|$6.00
Mini corn bread muffins served with honey butter, (6) pieces
The Smoke Shop - Seaport
343 Congress Street, Boston
|The Cornbread
|$3.00
Made with Honey Sea-Salt Butter
Buttermilk & Bourbon
160 commonwealth ave., Boston
|Jalapeno Cornbread Salad
|$12.00
JALAPENO CORNBREAD SALAD, BOURBON-BASIL VINAIGRETTE, TOMATOES, RED ONION, CUCUMBER, SHAVED RICOTTA
