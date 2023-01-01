Corned beef and cabbage in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve corned beef and cabbage
WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Penguin Pizza
735 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Lg Corned Beef & Cabbage
|$20.00
Hunter's Kitchen & Bar
110 Dorchester St, South Boston
|Corned Beef + Cabbage Sandwich
|$18.00
smoked corned beef, braised cabbage, whole grain mustard aioli
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Lincoln Tavern
425 West Broadway, South Boston
|Corned Beef & Cabbage Dinner
|$20.00
braised napa cabbage, heirloom carrots, fingerling potatoes, curry mustard
