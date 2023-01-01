Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corned beef and cabbage in Boston

Boston restaurants that serve corned beef and cabbage

Penguin Pizza image

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Penguin Pizza

735 Huntington Ave, Boston

Avg 4.9 (830 reviews)
Takeout
Lg Corned Beef & Cabbage$20.00
More about Penguin Pizza
Hunter's Kitchen & Bar image

 

Hunter's Kitchen & Bar

110 Dorchester St, South Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Corned Beef + Cabbage Sandwich$18.00
smoked corned beef, braised cabbage, whole grain mustard aioli
More about Hunter's Kitchen & Bar
Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lincoln Tavern

425 West Broadway, South Boston

Avg 4.6 (9775 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Corned Beef & Cabbage Dinner$20.00
braised napa cabbage, heirloom carrots, fingerling potatoes, curry mustard
More about Lincoln Tavern
Restaurant banner

 

Tenderoni's - Fenway - 1363 Boylston Street

1363 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SMALL CORNED BEEF AND CABBAGE$20.00
More about Tenderoni's - Fenway - 1363 Boylston Street

