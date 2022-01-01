Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve crab cakes

SEAFOOD

Row 34

383 CONGRESS ST, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1519 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake$23.00
griddled crab cake with grapefruit, pistachio, tarragon aïoli
More about Row 34
McKenna's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

McKenna's Cafe

109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.2 (1369 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cake BLT$11.50
Crab Cake Benedict$13.50
Crab Cake Plate$14.00
More about McKenna's Cafe
Fenway Johnnie's image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Fenway Johnnie's

96 Brookline Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (287 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cakes$15.00
More about Fenway Johnnie's
Barking Crab Cakes (3)* image

SEAFOOD

The Barking Crab

88 Sleeper St, Boston

Avg 3.6 (4308 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Barking Crab Cakes (3)*$23.00
3 jumbo lump crab cakes served with remoulade
More about The Barking Crab
South End Buttery image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

South End Buttery

312 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (5906 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crab Cake Eggs Benedict$26.00
2 jonah lump crab cakes, 2 poached eggs, buttery biscuit, home fries
New England Crab Cakes$14.00
spicy tomato chutney and house tartar sauce, arugula
More about South End Buttery
Item pic

 

Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen

604 Columbus Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Old Bay Crab Cake$15.00
Lump crab, bell pepper, onion, and panko bread crumbs, served with cajun remoulade
More about Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen
Molinari's image

 

Molinari's

789 Adams Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cakes$19.00
More about Molinari's
Maryland Crab Cake image

 

B & G Oysters

550 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Maryland Crab Cake$17.00
Served with Mango Celeriac Slaw
More about B & G Oysters
Alcove image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Alcove

50 Lovejoy Wharf, Boston

Avg 4.5 (1367 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CRAB CAKES$18.00
More about Alcove
Savin Bar + Kitchen image

 

Savin Bar + Kitchen

112 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake$16.00
Two pan-seared crab cakes with creamy corn and asparagus.
More about Savin Bar + Kitchen

