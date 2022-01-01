Crab cakes in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve crab cakes
SEAFOOD
Row 34
383 CONGRESS ST, Boston
|Crab Cake
|$23.00
griddled crab cake with grapefruit, pistachio, tarragon aïoli
SANDWICHES
McKenna's Cafe
109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester
|Crab Cake BLT
|$11.50
|Crab Cake Benedict
|$13.50
|Crab Cake Plate
|$14.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL
Fenway Johnnie's
96 Brookline Ave, Boston
|Crab Cakes
|$15.00
SEAFOOD
The Barking Crab
88 Sleeper St, Boston
|Barking Crab Cakes (3)*
|$23.00
3 jumbo lump crab cakes served with remoulade
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
South End Buttery
312 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Crab Cake Eggs Benedict
|$26.00
2 jonah lump crab cakes, 2 poached eggs, buttery biscuit, home fries
|New England Crab Cakes
|$14.00
spicy tomato chutney and house tartar sauce, arugula
Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen
604 Columbus Ave, Boston
|Old Bay Crab Cake
|$15.00
Lump crab, bell pepper, onion, and panko bread crumbs, served with cajun remoulade
B & G Oysters
550 Tremont Street, Boston
|Maryland Crab Cake
|$17.00
Served with Mango Celeriac Slaw
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Alcove
50 Lovejoy Wharf, Boston
|CRAB CAKES
|$18.00
