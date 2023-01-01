Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab fried rice in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve crab fried rice

Item pic

 

Laughing Monk Café

737 Huntington Ave., Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Fried Rice$24.95
pacific crab meat, carrot, peas, scallion, onion, egg
More about Laughing Monk Café
Item pic

 

Kapow Thai Cuisine

2257 Dorchester Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Fried Rice$18.00
Crab meat, jasmine rice, egg, pea, carrot, onion stir-fried with house soy sauce.
More about Kapow Thai Cuisine
Rosa Mexicano image

 

Rosa Mexicano - Boston

155 Seaport Blvd, Boston

Avg 3.5 (2685 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mexican Fried Rice w/ Lump Crab Meat$12.00
Lump Crab Meat, chorizo, fried egg, bacon, corn, black beans, scallion, cilantro, tomato, chiles torreados
More about Rosa Mexicano - Boston

