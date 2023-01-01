Crab fried rice in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve crab fried rice
More about Laughing Monk Café
Laughing Monk Café
737 Huntington Ave., Boston
|Crab Fried Rice
|$24.95
pacific crab meat, carrot, peas, scallion, onion, egg
More about Kapow Thai Cuisine
Kapow Thai Cuisine
2257 Dorchester Avenue, Boston
|Crab Fried Rice
|$18.00
Crab meat, jasmine rice, egg, pea, carrot, onion stir-fried with house soy sauce.
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.