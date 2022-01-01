Crab rolls in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve crab rolls
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
LoLa 42 | Seaport
22 Liberty St, Boston
|Kani Maki (King Crab) Hand Roll
|$31.00
King Crab, Rice, Nori
Shore Leave
11 WILLIAM E MULLINS WAY, Boston
|Jonah Crab California Roll
|$18.00
avocado, cucumber, yuzu mayo
Allergens: shellfish, eggs, sesame
Thai Oishi - 203 Adams St
203 Adams Street, Boston
|Snow Crab Leg Roll
|$15.95
Avocado, cucumber and crab stick topped with baked snow crab leg, tempura flake, spicy mayo and eel sauce
SEAFOOD
The Barking Crab
88 Sleeper St, Boston
|Jumbo Crab Roll*
|$32.00
Fresh Jumbo lump crab meat tossed in mayo & dijon. Fries, slaw & a pickle included!
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Hojoko
1271 BOYLSTON STREET, Boston
|Snow Crab California Roll
|$19.00
avocado, cucumber, kewpie, tobiko
Not safe for:
Sesame, Fish, Shellfish, Egg
Can be made without:
Sesame, Fish
