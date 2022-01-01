Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab rolls in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve crab rolls

LoLa 42 Boston image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

LoLa 42 | Seaport

22 Liberty St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (2127 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kani Maki (King Crab) Hand Roll$31.00
King Crab, Rice, Nori
More about LoLa 42 | Seaport
Item pic

 

Shore Leave

11 WILLIAM E MULLINS WAY, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Jonah Crab California Roll$18.00
avocado, cucumber, yuzu mayo
Allergens: shellfish, eggs, sesame
More about Shore Leave
Consumer pic

 

Thai Oishi - 203 Adams St

203 Adams Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Snow Crab Leg Roll$15.95
Avocado, cucumber and crab stick topped with baked snow crab leg, tempura flake, spicy mayo and eel sauce
More about Thai Oishi - 203 Adams St
Item pic

SEAFOOD

The Barking Crab

88 Sleeper St, Boston

Avg 3.6 (4308 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Jumbo Crab Roll*$32.00
Fresh Jumbo lump crab meat tossed in mayo & dijon. Fries, slaw & a pickle included!
More about The Barking Crab
Hojoko image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Hojoko

1271 BOYLSTON STREET, Boston

Avg 4.1 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Snow Crab California Roll$19.00
avocado, cucumber, kewpie, tobiko
Not safe for:
Sesame, Fish, Shellfish, Egg
Can be made without:
Sesame, Fish
More about Hojoko
Item pic

 

Genki Ya of Boston - 232 Tremont Street

232 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spicy King Crab Tempura Roll$17.95
King crab, avocado, cucumber and spicy mayo. Deep-fried with tempura batter
More about Genki Ya of Boston - 232 Tremont Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Boston

Beef Broccoli

Pizza Rolls

Chicken Tenders

Veggie Quesadillas

Coconut Curry

Pork Fried Rice

Ground Beef Tacos

Roti

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Boston to explore

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Boston to explore

From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (177 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Winthrop

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (72 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (630 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston