Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab salad in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve crab salad

Cunard Tavern image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cunard Tavern - Cunard Tavern

24 Orleans St., Boston

Avg 4 (571 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Smoked Salmon & Crab Salad Roulade$18.00
smoked salmon rolled with rock crab cream cheese filling, served on garlic crouton with lemon dill dressing
More about Cunard Tavern - Cunard Tavern
Crave Chinatown image

KOREAN BBQ • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI • CHICKEN

Crave Chinatown

75 Kneeland St, Boston

Avg 3.8 (816 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Crab Avocado Salad$11.00
More about Crave Chinatown
Consumer pic

 

Thai Oishi - 203 Adams St

203 Adams Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Papaya Salad With Salted Crab$11.95
Shredded green papaya salad with salted crab, tomato, long bean, garlic and peanut in a sweet chili lime dressing
More about Thai Oishi - 203 Adams St
Item pic

SEAFOOD

The Barking Crab

88 Sleeper St, Boston

Avg 3.6 (4308 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mixed Green$12.00
Local greens, tomatoes, cucumber, radish & house viniagrette
More about The Barking Crab
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

South Street Diner

178 Kneeland St, Boston

Avg 3.9 (1748 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Web Crab Cakes and Salad$16.95
Home made lump crab cakes served, side of remoulade sauce, and a side salad with balsamic dressing.
More about South Street Diner

Browse other tasty dishes in Boston

Chicken Biryani

Chutney

Garden Salad

Braised Short Ribs

Whoopie Pies

Fried Rice

Hash Browns

Mango Sticky Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Boston to explore

South End

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Boston to explore

From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (170 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Winthrop

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (293 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (247 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (378 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston