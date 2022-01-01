Crab salad in Boston
More about Cunard Tavern - Cunard Tavern
TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cunard Tavern - Cunard Tavern
24 Orleans St., Boston
|Smoked Salmon & Crab Salad Roulade
|$18.00
smoked salmon rolled with rock crab cream cheese filling, served on garlic crouton with lemon dill dressing
More about Crave Chinatown
KOREAN BBQ • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI • CHICKEN
Crave Chinatown
75 Kneeland St, Boston
|Spicy Crab Avocado Salad
|$11.00
More about Thai Oishi - 203 Adams St
Thai Oishi - 203 Adams St
203 Adams Street, Boston
|Papaya Salad With Salted Crab
|$11.95
Shredded green papaya salad with salted crab, tomato, long bean, garlic and peanut in a sweet chili lime dressing
More about The Barking Crab
SEAFOOD
The Barking Crab
88 Sleeper St, Boston
|Mixed Green
|$12.00
Local greens, tomatoes, cucumber, radish & house viniagrette
