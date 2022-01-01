Crispy chicken in Boston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Crispy Chicken Wings image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CURRY • GRILL • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Spicy World

7 Beach St, Boston

Avg 3.7 (316 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Wings$5.00
More about Spicy World
Item pic

 

Cafe Sauvage

25 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sauvage Crispy Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Brioche bun | Harissa Sauce | housemade pickles | iceberg salad
Crispy chicken sandwich$17.00
housemade pickles | iceberg lettuce | harissa sauce | fries
Sauvage Crispy Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Brioche Bun | Harissa Sauce | Iceberg Salad | Housemade pickles
More about Cafe Sauvage
Crave Chinatown image

KOREAN BBQ • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI • CHICKEN

Crave Chinatown

75 Kneeland St, Boston

Avg 3.8 (816 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Salad$11.00
More about Crave Chinatown
Item pic

 

Tasty Burger

48 WINTER STREET, BOSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CRISPY CHICKEN$7.25
Crispy chicken breast topped with regular mayo, lettuce, and tomato, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun.
More about Tasty Burger
Item pic

 

Tasty Burger

1 NASHUA STREET, SUITE 121, BOSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CRISPY CHICKEN$7.25
Crispy chicken breast topped with regular mayo, lettuce, and tomato, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun.
More about Tasty Burger
Hojoko image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Hojoko

1271 BOYLSTON STREET, Boston

Avg 4.1 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Wings$13.00
buttermilk brine, choice of sauce
More about Hojoko
Item pic

 

Tasty Burger

145 Dartmouth Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
CRISPY CHICKEN$7.25
Crispy chicken breast topped with regular mayo, lettuce, and tomato, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun.
More about Tasty Burger
LoLa Burger Boston image

 

LoLa Burger Boston

11 Fan Pier Boulevard, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Tenders$14.00
6 pcs - Fried Tenderloin Served with your choice of Barbecue, Ranch, Buffalo, Blue Cheese Sauce
More about LoLa Burger Boston
Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen image

 

Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen

604 Columbus Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Strips$12.00
Fried chicken breast tenders seasoned with cajun spice and served with creole honey mustard.
More about Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen
Rutchada Thai Cuisine image

 

Rutchada Thai Cuisine

153 Belgrade Ave, Roslindale

Avg 4.5 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CRISPY CHICKEN PAD THAI$15.95
More about Rutchada Thai Cuisine
Item pic

 

North Street Grille

229 North St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1279 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
D SPICY CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP$12.95
ONLINE CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$16.95
"romaine, buffalo chicken, tomatoes, chunky blue
cheese dressing"
D CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$15.95
More about North Street Grille
Crispy Chicken Pita image

 

Saloniki

4 Kilmarnock st., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Pita$11.59
crispy fried chicken, avocado, smoked bacon, “Greek ranch,” fries, tomatoes, greens
More about Saloniki
Item pic

 

Tasty Burger

1301-1305 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CRISPY CHICKEN$7.25
Crispy chicken breast topped with regular mayo, lettuce, and tomato, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun.
More about Tasty Burger
Cinis image

 

Cinis

252 Friend Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Wings$10.00
More about Cinis
D'Bennys Subs & More image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

D'Bennys Subs & More

1433 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

Avg 3.5 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Roll-Up$9.45
Sm Crispy Chicken Pizza
Lg Crispy Chicken Pizza$19.99
More about D'Bennys Subs & More
Item pic

NOODLES

Just Thai Kitchen - JTK

1512A Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.7 (935 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken On Rice (Khao-Gai-Tod-Nam-Dang)$15.00
Crispy chicken, bok choy, cucumber, scallion, cilantro, half boiled egg topped with our homemade sweet red soybean gravy, side pickled soy sauce, over white rice.
More about Just Thai Kitchen - JTK
Item pic

 

Rosa Mexicano

155 Seaport Blvd, Boston

Avg 3.5 (2685 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Torta w/ Crispy Chicken Milanesa$18.00
Crispy Chicken Milanesa Sandwich, served with queso Oaxaca, black beans, pickled jalapeño, sliced avocado, tomato, shaved cabbage, waffle fries.
More about Rosa Mexicano
Royal Roast Beef and Seafood image

 

Royal Roast Beef and Seafood

752 Bennington Street, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.25
Fried crispy chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and mayo on a seeded roll.
More about Royal Roast Beef and Seafood
Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant

425 West Broadway, South Boston

Avg 4.6 (9775 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Fried Chicken$20.00
chipotle butter street corn, loaded mashed potatoes, mojo aioli, cotija, chopped cilantro & scallions
More about Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant

