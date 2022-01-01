Crispy chicken in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve crispy chicken
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CURRY • GRILL • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Spicy World
7 Beach St, Boston
|Crispy Chicken Wings
|$5.00
Cafe Sauvage
25 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston
|Sauvage Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Brioche bun | Harissa Sauce | housemade pickles | iceberg salad
|Crispy chicken sandwich
|$17.00
housemade pickles | iceberg lettuce | harissa sauce | fries
|Sauvage Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Brioche Bun | Harissa Sauce | Iceberg Salad | Housemade pickles
KOREAN BBQ • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI • CHICKEN
Crave Chinatown
75 Kneeland St, Boston
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$11.00
Tasty Burger
48 WINTER STREET, BOSTON
|CRISPY CHICKEN
|$7.25
Crispy chicken breast topped with regular mayo, lettuce, and tomato, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun.
Tasty Burger
1 NASHUA STREET, SUITE 121, BOSTON
|CRISPY CHICKEN
|$7.25
Crispy chicken breast topped with regular mayo, lettuce, and tomato, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun.
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Hojoko
1271 BOYLSTON STREET, Boston
|Crispy Chicken Wings
|$13.00
buttermilk brine, choice of sauce
Tasty Burger
145 Dartmouth Street, Boston
|CRISPY CHICKEN
|$7.25
Crispy chicken breast topped with regular mayo, lettuce, and tomato, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun.
LoLa Burger Boston
11 Fan Pier Boulevard, Boston
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$14.00
6 pcs - Fried Tenderloin Served with your choice of Barbecue, Ranch, Buffalo, Blue Cheese Sauce
Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen
604 Columbus Ave, Boston
|Crispy Chicken Strips
|$12.00
Fried chicken breast tenders seasoned with cajun spice and served with creole honey mustard.
Rutchada Thai Cuisine
153 Belgrade Ave, Roslindale
|CRISPY CHICKEN PAD THAI
|$15.95
North Street Grille
229 North St, Boston
|D SPICY CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP
|$12.95
|ONLINE CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
|$16.95
"romaine, buffalo chicken, tomatoes, chunky blue
cheese dressing"
|D CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
|$15.95
Saloniki
4 Kilmarnock st., Boston
|Crispy Chicken Pita
|$11.59
crispy fried chicken, avocado, smoked bacon, “Greek ranch,” fries, tomatoes, greens
Tasty Burger
1301-1305 Boylston Street, Boston
|CRISPY CHICKEN
|$7.25
Crispy chicken breast topped with regular mayo, lettuce, and tomato, served on an all-natural sesame seed bun.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
D'Bennys Subs & More
1433 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Crispy Chicken Roll-Up
|$9.45
|Sm Crispy Chicken Pizza
|Lg Crispy Chicken Pizza
|$19.99
NOODLES
Just Thai Kitchen - JTK
1512A Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Crispy Chicken On Rice (Khao-Gai-Tod-Nam-Dang)
|$15.00
Crispy chicken, bok choy, cucumber, scallion, cilantro, half boiled egg topped with our homemade sweet red soybean gravy, side pickled soy sauce, over white rice.
Rosa Mexicano
155 Seaport Blvd, Boston
|Torta w/ Crispy Chicken Milanesa
|$18.00
Crispy Chicken Milanesa Sandwich, served with queso Oaxaca, black beans, pickled jalapeño, sliced avocado, tomato, shaved cabbage, waffle fries.
Royal Roast Beef and Seafood
752 Bennington Street, East Boston
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.25
Fried crispy chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and mayo on a seeded roll.
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.