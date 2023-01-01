Crispy chicken wraps in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve crispy chicken wraps
More about Café Services @ Baupost
Café Services @ Baupost
10 St. James Ave, Boston
|Southwestern Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$0.00
Please come up to the dining room and grab a sandwich to-go
More about North Street Grille - 229 North
North Street Grille - 229 North
229 North St, Boston
|D SPICY CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP
|$12.95
|SPICY CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP
|$15.95
|ONLINE SPICY CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP
|$15.95
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.