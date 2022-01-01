Crispy tacos in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve crispy tacos
Lower Mills Tavern
2269 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Crispy Cauliflower Tacos
|$18.00
chili-spiced and crispy romanesco cauliflower, seasoned sour cream and pickled carrots
served as three tacos
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Burro Bar
1357 Washington St, Boston
|Crispy "Baja Style" Fish Taco
|$7.50
savoy cabbage + jalapeño slaw, baja mayo, cilantro
Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar
412 West Broadway, South Boston
|Crispy Carnitas Taco
|$6.00
citrus braised pork, cilantro, white onion, salsa macha
