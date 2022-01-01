Croissants in Boston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve croissants

Item pic

 

Pavement Coffeehouse | Berklee

1096 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
Croissant$3.75
More about Pavement Coffeehouse | Berklee
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Clarendon St

131 Clarendon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
almond croissant$4.50
our famous croissant baked a second time, filled with frangipane (almond pastry cream), brushed with almond syrup, and topped with sliced almonds
croissant$4.25
layers and layers of light, flaky, buttery dough!
More about Flour Bakery Clarendon St
Stats Bar and Grille image

 

Stats Bar and Grille

77 Dorchester St, South Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Croissant Sandwich$12.00
More about Stats Bar and Grille
Dudley Cafe image

 

Dudley Cafe

15 Warren St, Roxbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$2.80
More about Dudley Cafe
Item pic

 

Pavement Coffeehouse | Symphony

44 Gainsborough Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
Croissant$3.75
More about Pavement Coffeehouse | Symphony
Cunard Tavern image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cunard Tavern

24 Orleans St., Boston

Avg 4 (571 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Croissant Sandwich$11.00
fried egg, sliced swiss, bacon on a toasted croissant served with cheesy hash browns
More about Cunard Tavern
Item pic

 

Cafe Sauvage

25 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Butter croissant$4.50
Light, flaky, buttery pastry
Chocolate croissant$4.50
Light, flaky, real butter croissant dough wrapped around two chocolate batons
Chocolate Almond Croissant$4.90
Chocolate Croissant filled with almond cream custard.
More about Cafe Sauvage
Item pic

 

Pavement Coffeehouse | BU

736 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
Croissant$3.75
More about Pavement Coffeehouse | BU
Chocolate Croissant image

 

Tatte Bakery | Berklee

160 Mass Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Pistachio Croissant$4.75
Filed with housemade pistachio filling, brushed with simple syrup and topped with crumbled pistachio.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pistachio)
Almond Croissant$4.50
Filled with housemade almond cream,, topped with almonds, and dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
More about Tatte Bakery | Berklee
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Pier 4

200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pistachio Croissant$4.75
Filed with housemade pistachio filling, brushed with simple syrup and topped with crumbled pistachio.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pistachio)
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Almond Croissant$4.50
Filled with housemade almond cream,, topped with almonds, and dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
More about Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
Item pic

 

Sorelle–Seaport

100 Northern Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Filled Croissants$3.25
Plain Croissants$2.96
Grill Ham & Cheese Croissant$4.75
More about Sorelle–Seaport
Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions image

 

Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions

123 Appleton Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$3.75
Ham and Cheese Croissant$5.50
Croissant$3.50
More about Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Blunch

59 E Springfield Street, Boston

Avg 4.6 (964 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant$2.75
Buttered french style
More about Blunch
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Fort Point

12 Farnsworth Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
croissant$4.25
layers and layers of light, flaky, buttery dough!
ham and cheese croissant$5.50
croissant with black forest ham, cheddar cheese, and dijon mustard, topped with black and white sesame seeds
More about Flour Bakery Fort Point
Item pic

 

American Provisions - South Boston

613 East Broadway, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Plain Croissant$3.50
Ham & Cheese croissant$5.00
More about American Provisions - South Boston
Americano Espresso Bar image

SANDWICHES

Americano Espresso Bar

155 Meridian St, East Boston

Avg 4.3 (117 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$2.69
Croissant$2.99
More about Americano Espresso Bar
Chocolate Croissant image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Northeastern

369 Huntington Ave, Boston

Avg 4.8 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Pistachio Croissant$4.75
Filed with housemade pistachio filling, brushed with simple syrup and topped with crumbled pistachio.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pistachio)
Almond Croissant$4.50
Filled with housemade almond cream,, topped with almonds, and dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
More about Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
Butter Croissant image

 

George Howell Coffee

505 Washington Street, Boston

Avg 4.6 (963 reviews)
Takeout
Butter Croissant$3.75
Flaky, buttery, laminated pastry by Seven Stars Bakery, Providence, Rhode Island.
Almond Croissant$4.75
Chocolate Croissant$4.25
Flaky, buttery, laminated croissant pastry with pieces of chocolate. By Seven Stars Bakery, Providence, Rhode Island.
More about George Howell Coffee
South End Buttery image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

South End Buttery

312 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (5906 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Croissant$4.75
Almond Croissant$4.75
Plain Croissant$4.25
More about South End Buttery
Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf image

 

Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf

282 Congress St., Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Almond Filled Croissants$4.25
Almond Filled Croissants$4.25
Chocolate Filled Croissants$4.25
More about Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf
Chocolate Croissant image

 

Tatte Bakery | Fenway

1352 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Pistachio Croissant$4.75
Filed with housemade pistachio filling, brushed with simple syrup and topped with crumbled pistachio.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pistachio)
Almond Croissant$4.50
Filled with housemade almond cream,, topped with almonds, and dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
More about Tatte Bakery | Fenway
Item pic

 

Revival Cafe

103 Newbury St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$4.25
housemade all butter croissant, filled with two chocolate batons + finished with a chocolate drizzle
Plain Croissant$3.50
what's better than a classic, all butter, flakey croissant?
More about Revival Cafe
Banner pic

 

American Provisions Dorchester

1971 Dorchester Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Plain Croissant$3.50
Ham & Cheese Croissant$5.00
Chocolate Croissant$5.00
More about American Provisions Dorchester
Chocolate Croissant image

 

Tatte Bakery | Emerson

80 Boylston St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Pistachio Croissant$4.75
Filed with housemade pistachio filling, brushed with simple syrup and topped with crumbled pistachio.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pistachio)
Almond Croissant$4.50
Filled with housemade almond cream,, topped with almonds, and dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
More about Tatte Bakery | Emerson
Item pic

 

Pavement Coffeehouse | Fenway

1334 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
Croissant$3.75
More about Pavement Coffeehouse | Fenway
Cannonball Cafe image

 

Cannonball Cafe

383 Dorchester Avenue, South Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Croissant Ham & Cheese$4.35
Croissant Spinach & Cheese$4.25
More about Cannonball Cafe
Main pic

 

South End Buttery - Clarendon Cafe

37 Clarendon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$4.75
Plain Croissant$4.25
Ham & Cheese Croissant$5.50
More about South End Buttery - Clarendon Cafe
Item pic

 

Cafe Landwer - Boylston

653 Boylston St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Butter Croissant$3.00
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
Coffee & Croissant$6.00
More about Cafe Landwer - Boylston
Chocolate Croissant image

 

Tatte Bakery | Summer Street

125 Summer Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Pistachio Croissant$4.75
Filed with housemade pistachio filling, brushed with simple syrup and topped with crumbled pistachio.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pistachio)
Almond Croissant$4.50
Filled with housemade almond cream,, topped with almonds, and dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
More about Tatte Bakery | Summer Street
Item pic

 

Bakey

151 Tremont, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Goat Cheese Croissant$5.50
More about Bakey

