Croissants in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve croissants
Pavement Coffeehouse | Berklee
1096 Boylston Street, Boston
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
|Croissant
|$3.75
Flour Bakery Clarendon St
131 Clarendon Street, Boston
|almond croissant
|$4.50
our famous croissant baked a second time, filled with frangipane (almond pastry cream), brushed with almond syrup, and topped with sliced almonds
|croissant
|$4.25
layers and layers of light, flaky, buttery dough!
Stats Bar and Grille
77 Dorchester St, South Boston
|Croissant Sandwich
|$12.00
Pavement Coffeehouse | Symphony
44 Gainsborough Street, Boston
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
|Croissant
|$3.75
Cunard Tavern
24 Orleans St., Boston
|Croissant Sandwich
|$11.00
fried egg, sliced swiss, bacon on a toasted croissant served with cheesy hash browns
Cafe Sauvage
25 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston
|Butter croissant
|$4.50
Light, flaky, buttery pastry
|Chocolate croissant
|$4.50
Light, flaky, real butter croissant dough wrapped around two chocolate batons
|Chocolate Almond Croissant
|$4.90
Chocolate Croissant filled with almond cream custard.
Pavement Coffeehouse | BU
736 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
|Croissant
|$3.75
Tatte Bakery | Berklee
160 Mass Avenue, Boston
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Pistachio Croissant
|$4.75
Filed with housemade pistachio filling, brushed with simple syrup and topped with crumbled pistachio.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pistachio)
|Almond Croissant
|$4.50
Filled with housemade almond cream,, topped with almonds, and dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston
|Pistachio Croissant
|$4.75
Filed with housemade pistachio filling, brushed with simple syrup and topped with crumbled pistachio.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pistachio)
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Almond Croissant
|$4.50
Filled with housemade almond cream,, topped with almonds, and dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Sorelle–Seaport
100 Northern Ave, Boston
|Chocolate Filled Croissants
|$3.25
|Plain Croissants
|$2.96
|Grill Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$4.75
Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions
123 Appleton Street, Boston
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.75
|Ham and Cheese Croissant
|$5.50
|Croissant
|$3.50
Blunch
59 E Springfield Street, Boston
|Croissant
|$2.75
Buttered french style
Flour Bakery Fort Point
12 Farnsworth Street, Boston
|croissant
|$4.25
layers and layers of light, flaky, buttery dough!
|ham and cheese croissant
|$5.50
croissant with black forest ham, cheddar cheese, and dijon mustard, topped with black and white sesame seeds
American Provisions - South Boston
613 East Broadway, Boston
|Plain Croissant
|$3.50
|Ham & Cheese croissant
|$5.00
Americano Espresso Bar
155 Meridian St, East Boston
|Chocolate Croissant
|$2.69
|Croissant
|$2.99
Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
369 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Pistachio Croissant
|$4.75
Filed with housemade pistachio filling, brushed with simple syrup and topped with crumbled pistachio.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pistachio)
|Almond Croissant
|$4.50
Filled with housemade almond cream,, topped with almonds, and dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
George Howell Coffee
505 Washington Street, Boston
|Butter Croissant
|$3.75
Flaky, buttery, laminated pastry by Seven Stars Bakery, Providence, Rhode Island.
|Almond Croissant
|$4.75
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.25
Flaky, buttery, laminated croissant pastry with pieces of chocolate. By Seven Stars Bakery, Providence, Rhode Island.
South End Buttery
312 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.75
|Almond Croissant
|$4.75
|Plain Croissant
|$4.25
Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf
282 Congress St., Boston
|Almond Filled Croissants
|$4.25
|Chocolate Filled Croissants
|$4.25
Tatte Bakery | Fenway
1352 Boylston Street, Boston
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Pistachio Croissant
|$4.75
Filed with housemade pistachio filling, brushed with simple syrup and topped with crumbled pistachio.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pistachio)
|Almond Croissant
|$4.50
Filled with housemade almond cream,, topped with almonds, and dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Revival Cafe
103 Newbury St., Boston
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.25
housemade all butter croissant, filled with two chocolate batons + finished with a chocolate drizzle
|Plain Croissant
|$3.50
what's better than a classic, all butter, flakey croissant?
American Provisions Dorchester
1971 Dorchester Avenue, Boston
|Plain Croissant
|$3.50
|Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$5.00
|Chocolate Croissant
|$5.00
Tatte Bakery | Emerson
80 Boylston St., Boston
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Pistachio Croissant
|$4.75
Filed with housemade pistachio filling, brushed with simple syrup and topped with crumbled pistachio.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pistachio)
|Almond Croissant
|$4.50
Filled with housemade almond cream,, topped with almonds, and dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Pavement Coffeehouse | Fenway
1334 Boylston Street, Boston
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
|Croissant
|$3.75
Cannonball Cafe
383 Dorchester Avenue, South Boston
|Croissant Ham & Cheese
|$4.35
|Croissant Spinach & Cheese
|$4.25
South End Buttery - Clarendon Cafe
37 Clarendon Street, Boston
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.75
|Plain Croissant
|$4.25
|Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$5.50
Cafe Landwer - Boylston
653 Boylston St, Boston
|Butter Croissant
|$3.00
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.50
|Coffee & Croissant
|$6.00
Tatte Bakery | Summer Street
125 Summer Street, Boston
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Pistachio Croissant
|$4.75
Filed with housemade pistachio filling, brushed with simple syrup and topped with crumbled pistachio.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pistachio)
|Almond Croissant
|$4.50
Filled with housemade almond cream,, topped with almonds, and dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
- 2
