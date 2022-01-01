Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cuban sandwiches in Boston

Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve cuban sandwiches

South Street Diner image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

South Street Diner

178 Kneeland St, Boston

Avg 3.9 (1748 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Web Cuban Sandwich$15.95
Pressed pork tenderloin, ham, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, cheddar cheese, and Russian dressing. Served on a sub roll with a side of french fries and a half sour pickle spear.
More about South Street Diner
Nobility Hill Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Nobility Hill Tavern

423 Main St, Stoneham

Avg 4.3 (277 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cuban Sandwich$16.00
Pulled Pork, Sweet Ham, Tillamook Cheddar, Siracha Sour Cream, House Pickles, Spicy Mustard, Pressed Baguette
More about Nobility Hill Tavern
Consumer pic

 

Crane River Cheese Club

138 Cambridge Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Duck & House Bacon Wrap$17.00
More about Crane River Cheese Club

