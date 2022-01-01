Cuban sandwiches in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve cuban sandwiches
South Street Diner
178 Kneeland St, Boston
|Web Cuban Sandwich
|$15.95
Pressed pork tenderloin, ham, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, cheddar cheese, and Russian dressing. Served on a sub roll with a side of french fries and a half sour pickle spear.
Nobility Hill Tavern
423 Main St, Stoneham
|Cuban Sandwich
|$16.00
Pulled Pork, Sweet Ham, Tillamook Cheddar, Siracha Sour Cream, House Pickles, Spicy Mustard, Pressed Baguette
