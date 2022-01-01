Cupcakes in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve cupcakes
More about Flour Bakery Clarendon St
Flour Bakery Clarendon St
131 Clarendon Street, Boston
|carrot carrot cupcake
|$5.50
carrot cupcake with a vanilla buttercream carrot piped in the center, topped with more vanilla buttercream and oreo crumb “dirt” (veg)
|flour flower cupcake
|$5.00
chocolate cupcake with light purple buttercream, piped in the style of a hydrangea flower (veg, w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery Fort Point
Flour Bakery Fort Point
12 Farnsworth Street, Boston
|chocolate cupcake
|$5.00
rich chocolate cake made with whole wheat flour and mounded high with vanilla buttercream
|carrot carrot cupcake
|$5.50
|vanilla cupcake with salted caramel buttercream
|$5.00
A delicious light + fluffy vanilla cupcake topped with sweet + creamy salted caramel buttercream (veg, w/o nuts)
More about South End Buttery
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
South End Buttery
312 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Cupcakes
|$4.25
More about American Provisions Dorchester
American Provisions Dorchester
1971 Dorchester Avenue, Boston
|Cupcakes
|$4.00
More about Magnolia Bakery
Magnolia Bakery
200-299 Faneuil Hall Marketplace, Boston
|Choc/Van Cupcake to go
|$3.95
Our Chocolate Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream.
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by the bakery..
|2 Choc/Choc Cupcakes to go
|$7.90
2 of our delicious Chocolate Cupcakes with Chocolate Buttercream!
Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
|Van/Van Cupcake to go
|$3.95
Our classic Vanilla Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream icing.
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
More about Flour Bakery Seaport IDB
Flour Bakery Seaport IDB
19 Dry Dock Ave, Boston
|chocolate cupcake
|$5.00
|flour flower cupcake
|$5.00
More about Flour Bakery Dalton St
Flour Bakery Dalton St
30 Dalton Street, Boston
|lemon strawberry cupcake
|$5.00
our lemon cupcake with strawberry buttercream, garnished with half of a fresh strawberry (veg, w/o nuts)
|flour flower cupcake
|$5.00
