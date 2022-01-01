Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cupcakes in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve cupcakes

Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Clarendon St

131 Clarendon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
carrot carrot cupcake$5.50
carrot cupcake with a vanilla buttercream carrot piped in the center, topped with more vanilla buttercream and oreo crumb “dirt” (veg)
flour flower cupcake$5.00
chocolate cupcake with light purple buttercream, piped in the style of a hydrangea flower (veg, w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery Clarendon St
Coco Leaf Dorchester image

 

Coco Leaf Dorchester

1480 Dorchester Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cupcake$3.50
More about Coco Leaf Dorchester
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Fort Point

12 Farnsworth Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
chocolate cupcake$5.00
rich chocolate cake made with whole wheat flour and mounded high with vanilla buttercream
carrot carrot cupcake$5.50
carrot cupcake with a vanilla buttercream carrot piped in the center, topped with more vanilla buttercream and oreo crumb “dirt” (veg)
vanilla cupcake with salted caramel buttercream$5.00
A delicious light + fluffy vanilla cupcake topped with sweet + creamy salted caramel buttercream (veg, w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery Fort Point
South End Buttery image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

South End Buttery

312 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (5906 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cupcakes$4.25
More about South End Buttery
Banner pic

 

American Provisions Dorchester

1971 Dorchester Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cupcakes$4.00
More about American Provisions Dorchester
Choc/Van Cupcake to go image

 

Magnolia Bakery

200-299 Faneuil Hall Marketplace, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Choc/Van Cupcake to go$3.95
Our Chocolate Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream.
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by the bakery..
2 Choc/Choc Cupcakes to go$7.90
2 of our delicious Chocolate Cupcakes with Chocolate Buttercream!

Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
Van/Van Cupcake to go$3.95
Our classic Vanilla Cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream icing.
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
More about Magnolia Bakery
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Seaport IDB

19 Dry Dock Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
chocolate cupcake$5.00
rich chocolate cake made with whole wheat flour and mounded high with vanilla buttercream
flour flower cupcake$5.00
chocolate cupcake with light purple buttercream, piped in the style of a hydrangea flower (veg, w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery Seaport IDB
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Dalton St

30 Dalton Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
lemon strawberry cupcake$5.00
our lemon cupcake with strawberry buttercream, garnished with half of a fresh strawberry (veg, w/o nuts)
flour flower cupcake$5.00
chocolate cupcake with light purple buttercream, piped in the style of a hydrangea flower (veg, w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery Dalton St

