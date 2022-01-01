Boston restaurants you'll love
Falafel King
260 Washington St., Boston
|Popular items
|Rice
|$2.99
8 oz
|Garlic
|$2.99
8 oz
|Chicken
|$4.99
8 oz
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Bar Mezzana
360 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Side Roasted Mushrooms*
|$9.00
Button, shiitake, and trumpet royale mushrooms are roasted with shallots, thyme, garlic and deglazed with sherry vinegar
|Tagliolini Bolognese*
|$26.00
Handmade tagliolini with our ragu Bolognese topped with parmesan cheese and fried sage
|Cacio e Pepe*
|$21.00
Roman Classic! Spaghetti with black pepper, pecorino, & parmesan reggiano
Shanti - Dorchester
1111 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Popular items
|Aloo Gobi
|$14.95
Fresh cauliflower, potatoes & green peas delicately spiced. ( V, Veg, GF, NF)
Served with Basmati Rice.
|Mix Vege Pakora
|$6.95
Fresh cut vegetables dipped in chich-pea batter and fried. (VEG)
|Saag Paneer
|$15.95
Diced homemade cheese cooked with spinach, cream and spices.( VEG, GF, NF ) Served with Basmati Rice.
PIZZA • ICE CREAM
Picco
513 Tremont Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Caesar
|$12.00
Parmigiano Reggiano & croutons (white anchovies by request)
|SM Pepperoni
|$15.25
tomato sauce & fresh mozzarella
|Summer
|$11.00
arugula, watermelon, cucumbers, red onions, mint, basil, ricotta salata & red wine vinaigrette
NOODLES
MIDA - Boston
782 Tremont St., Boston
|Popular items
|EGGPLANT PARMESAN
|$24.00
fried eggplant, san marzano tomato, mozzarella, basil
|SPACCATELLI AL PESTO
|$24.00
roasted tomato pesto, fresh basil, calabrian chili
|PACCHERI BOLOGNESE
|$26.00
pork sugo, broccoli rabe, parmesan, breadcrumbs
Mod Espresso
485 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Yogurt Partfait
|$8.00
greek yogurt with jam, toasted oats, and fresh berries
|The Club
|$12.00
turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato, romaine, red onion, and cheddar with honey mustard
|Blackberry Goat Cheese Salad
|$11.50
arugula, chevre goat cheese, blackberries, figs, and pistachios with honey mustard dressing
Crazy good Kitchen - CGK on Newbury
268 Newbury St, Boston
|Popular items
|Buffalo Ranch Chicken Fries
|$13.00
Fried Chicken tenders, Buttermilk Ranch
and Chopped Fresh Parsley.
|But Make it Spicy
|$13.00
But Make it Spicy (Made With Dark Meat)
Mixed Slaw, House Pickles & Homemade Buttermilk Ranch
Toasted Brioche, Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Mixed Slaw, House Pickles & Homemade Buttermilk Ranch
|'Merica Style
|$0.00
Our Signature Beef Patty, House Pickles, Double American Cheese, Griddled Onions and Better Than Ketchup
Auntie Vie's Restaurant & Bakery
554 Dudley St, Dorchester
|Popular items
|Fried Whiting
|$13.00
Tender whiting fillets fried until crisp and seasoned with a blend of spices pepper, and garlic.
|Herb Roasted Chicken
|$12.50
Chicken Leg Quarters marinated overnight in Aunty Vie's special blend of herbs and spices.
|Oxtail FRI & SAT ONLY
|$18.00
FRIDAY&SATURDAY ONLY
Succulent, slow-cooked, tender braised oxtail in a rich gravy that will make your rice and peas rejoice
American Provisions Catering
1971 Dorchester Avenue, Boston
|Popular items
|Fruit Platter
|$0.00
Seasonal fresh fruits, paired with honeyed creme fraiche.
|Cheese & Charcuterie Platter
|$0.00
Domestic and imported artisan cheeses accompanied with sliced salumi, nuts, olives, dried and preserved fruits.
|Assorted Sandwich Platter
|$13.00
Sandwich options are: Italian, Farmhouse, Roast Beef, Chickpea, and La Campania
Let us know how many you'd like of each or we'll provide you with our preferred assortment.
Dirty Water Dough - East Boston
20 MAVERICK STREET, BOSTON
|Popular items
|Basket of Dirty Fries
|$7.00
Good ol' fashioned french fries cooked golden brown and made to order
|Chicken Fingers
|$0.00
Crispy breaded chicken fingers with choice of dip
|Dirty Wings
|$0.00
Juicy bone-in chicken wings cooked to order then topped with your choice of sauce
Pavement Coffeehouse - Berklee
1096 Boylston Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Sunrise
|$8.95
applewood smoked bacon, eggs*, sharp cheddar on a lightly toasted bagel *contains dairy
|Build Your Own
|$2.95
Bagel toasted with cream cheese or spread with additions.
|Presto! Pesto!
|$10.95
eggs*, sharp cheddar, avocado, & sun dried tomato pesto on a bagel *contains dairy
Casa Bonita Mexican Grill
1033 Mass Avenue, Roxbury
|Popular items
|Churros
|$6.25
Fried dough pastry with melted dulce de leche or nutella
|Bowl
|$9.99
Rice, romaine lettuce, + choice of protein+ Four complementary toppings
|Quesadilla
|$9.49
Flour tortilla, Cheese, Sour cream and Guac + choice of protein + two topping
SMOOTHIES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
Coco Leaf Newbury
303 Newbury St, Boston
|Popular items
|Mangonada Smoothie
|$9.00
Mexican smothie , mixed of mango and tamarine. Its' sweet and sour with a hint of lime
|Brown Sugar Milk Tea
|$0.00
|Guava Dragonfruit Greentea
|$6.50
Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen
581 Washington Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
|$14.00
crispy chicken, mozzarella, frank's red hot, bleu cheese crumbles, scallions
|Margherita Flatbread
|$13.50
fresh mozzarella, evoo, passata di pomodoro, basil chiffonade
|Pan Roasted Shrimp
|$14.00
seared shrimp, new orleans style, peppery butter sauce accented with herbs & dark beer, grilled ciabatta
Flour Bakery - Clarendon Street
131 Clarendon Street, Boston
|Popular items
|applewood smoked bacon sandwich
|$11.50
arugula, balsamic vinaigrette, tomato, mayo, focaccia toast (w/o nuts)
|iced coffee
|$3.25
iced coffee served black - please dress your coffee when you arrive!
|chicken tikka masala naan
|$12.00
tamarind sauce, cucumbers, paneer cheese, green chutney, naan (w/o nuts)
WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Penguin Pizza
735 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|Lg Pepperoni
|$17.00
|Lg Plain Cheese
|$15.00
|Med Pepperoni
|$14.00
Solid Ground Cafe
742 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Popular items
|cold brew coffee
|$4.50
Cold brewed overnight, served on ice. Choose from our original Cold Brew roast (flavor notes of dark chocolate, cola, and raisin) or Ethiopia (honeydew, strawberry, peach).
|iced mocha
|$5.10
Double espresso, chocolate sauce, sweetened dark cocoa, your choice of milk, over ice.
|iced honey lavender latte
|$5.35
The perfect blend of lavender syrup and honey. Enjoy sweet, floral, and fruity notes in your cup. Double espresso, your choice milk, served over ice.
Mei Mei
506 Park Drive, Boston
|Popular items
|Double Awesome Chinese Food Cookbook
|$35.00
One of NPR's favorite books of 2019! Full of our signature recipes so you can make Mei Mei at home.
Get a signed copy when you purchase here - please put the name of the recipient(s) in "Special Requests" and we will inscribe it for them!
|Dumpling Making Kit
|$25.00
Base Kit includes:
- 1 pack of dumpling wrappers
- Your choice of 1 filling (Please note: some filling is provided frozen. Head to www.meimeiboston.com/dumpling-kit for defrosting & cooking instructions)
- Laminated folding instructions
- A side of one of our signature dipping sauces
Each kit makes about 30 dumplings.
|Lao Gan Ma Chili Crisp Sauce
|$4.00
Old godmother's chili crisp. If you don't know, now you know!
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE
Monica's Mercato
130 Salem St, Boston
|Popular items
|Sea Salt
|$2.50
|Turkey Sub
|$15.00
|Caprese Burrata Special
|$18.00
Dirty Water Dough - Back Bay
222 Newbury Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$11.00
Beaded chicken cutlet, house red sauce, grated parmesan, provolone, basil
|Caesar Salad
|$7.00
Romaine hearts, rye croutons, and shaved parmesan
|Greek Salad
|$10.00
Baby spinach, romaine hearts, marinated cucumber, roasted red pepper, pepperoncini, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomato
Stats Bar and Grille
77 Dorchester St, South Boston
|Popular items
|Spinach Apple
|$13.00
baby spinach, candied pecans, cranberries, red peppers, apples, feta cheese, lemon poppy seed dressing
|Turkey Chili
|$9.00
Melted cheddar, served w/ corn tortilla chips
|Steak Spring Rolls
|$14.00
Chipotle Sauce
Dudley Cafe
15 Warren St, Roxbury
|Popular items
|Burrito
|$0.00
Grass-fed local beef or roasted sweet potato or chicken, Spanish white rice, black beans, sour cream, and house sauce on a 10" wheat tortilla.
|Malala's Bowl
|$11.95
Jasmine rice. chickpea curry, papad, kuchumber salad with mint dressing and roasted peppers. (v)(vg)(gf)
|Michelle's Bowl
|$11.95
Jasmine rice, chicken curry, papad, kuchumber salad with mint dressing and roasted peppers.
Pavement Coffeehouse - Symphony
44 Gainsborough Street, Boston
|Popular items
|Build Your Own
|$2.95
Bagel toasted with cream cheese or spread with additions.
|Iced Vanilla Latte
|$6.00
Espresso with milk and house-made vanilla syrup, 16 oz.
|Iced Matcha Latte
|$5.25
Matcha green tea, milk or substitute, lightly sweetened.
TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cunard Tavern - Cunard Tavern
24 Orleans St., Boston
|Popular items
|Boston & Albany Burger
|$17.00
sweet apple and cabbage slaw, whiskey candied bacon, cheddar cheese, on a grilled beef patty with a side of russet and sweet potato fries
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
crispy fried chicken breast, chipotle aioli, shredded lettuce, sliced pickles, sharp cheddar, on a brioche bun with mixed fries
|Filet & Crab Cake
|$39.00
grilled filet mignon topped with a seared rock crab cake, spicy remoulade sauce, and served with roasted wax and green beans
Cafe Sauvage - 25 Massachusetts Avenue
25 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston
|Popular items
|Latte
|$4.50
Mizza Blend Espresso︱Steamed Milk︱Thin Layer of Microfoam
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$11.00
Sauvage breakfast Sandwich: croissant | soft scrambled | gruyère | chives
|Butter croissant
|$4.50
Light, flaky, buttery pastry
HAMBURGERS
Renegade's Pub-
1004 Bennington St, Boston
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken
|$9.00
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$9.00
|Side Sauce
|$0.00
Coco Leaf - Dorchester
1480 Dorchester Avenue, Boston
|Popular items
|Che Halo Halo
|$7.25
Filippino dessert: purple yam, coconut meat, hotluu, palm seeds, jackfruit, white bean, agar, flan, Ube ice cream, almond, milk.
|Gardenia Milk Tea
|$0.00
|Peach Oolong MT
|$0.00
Tiki Rock
2 Broad Street, Boston
|Popular items
|#11 Wagyu Don
|$14.00
Sukiyaki Style American Wagyu Beef, Onsen Egg, Pickled Ginger, Scallions.
|Fish Tacos
|$19.00
3 Soft Tortillas, Fried Haddock, Pico de Gallo, Cabage Slaw, Chipotle Aioli, & French Fries
|#5 Chicken Ramen
|$14.00
Chicken Broth, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Sweet Corn, Soft Boiled Egg, Slow Cook Chicken.
Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen - Newbury Street
247 Newbury Street, Boston
|Popular items
|味增拉面 Miso Ramen
|$14.89
Creamy broth: Chicken, Pork, Yellow Miso.
【Side come with: ChaShu, Bamboo, Mushroom, Corn, Bean Sprout, Seaweed, Dry Onion, Fish Cake, 1/2Egg, Scallion】
|正宗牛腩饭 Beef Flank Rice
|$15.58
Traditional GuangDong favor slow cook Beef Flank.
Attention: Beef Flank is fatty and tendon belly part of the beef. Not a steak.
【Side come with: Beef Flank, Boy Choy, Scallion】
|海鲜番茄米线 Seafood Tomato noodle
|$14.99
Special favor with Tomato base.
【Side come with: Shrimp, Crab Meat, Fish, Bamboo, Lettuce, Mushroom, Bean Sprout, Tofu Skin, Scallion】
CREPES
Phinista - Fenway
96 Peterborough St, Boston
|Popular items
|Mom's Classic Tofu Banh Mi
|$11.00
This vegetarian banh mi hails not 1, not 2, but 5 spices ;) If you like Asian flavors and prefer life on the greener side, this is made for you.
|Vegetarian Lemongrass Seitan Banh Mi
|$11.00
Weird name, but Seitan is vegan and wheat gluten. Most places don't do it because it's hard to get right. Well, we got it right. Subtle lemongrass favors kicks this protein up quite a few notches.
|Lemongrass Steak Banh Mi
|$10.00
Soaked in our lemongrass marinade, the steak absorbs all the savoriness and herbal flavors shining when it's grilled with honey glazed atop.
