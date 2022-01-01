Curry in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve curry
Shanti
1111 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Shrimp Curry
|$19.95
Cooked with onion, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, onion, cumin, tumeric, coriander and chilli powder. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
|Chicken Curry
|$17.95
Cooked with onion, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, onion, cumin, tumeric, coriander and chilli powder. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
|Mixed Vegetable Curry
|$15.95
Assorted seasonal vegetables, cooked with ground spices. ( V, VEG, GF, NF)
Served with Basmati Rice.
Auntie Vie's Restaurant & Bakery
554 Dudley St, Dorchester
|Curry Goat
|$14.00
A savory curry stew with pieces of goat. Cooked with peppers, onions, scallions, garlic, & ginger. It has a slight kick but not spicy.
Penguin Pizza
735 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Irish Curry Fries
|$9.00
|Side Irish Curry Sauce
|$3.00
Mei Mei
506 Park Drive, Boston
|Curried Sweet Potato Dumplings
|$16.00
Sweet potatoes, cabbage, vadouvan French curry spices. Fully cooked, just re-heat and enjoy. Comes with chili apple sauce. (12 dumplings) | Vegan
|Curried Sweet Potato Dumplings (hot)
|$8.50
4 dumplings made with sweet potatoes, local cabbage and vadouvan French curry spices. Fried and served with apple chili sauce. | Vegan
Cunard Tavern
24 Orleans St., Boston
|Coconut Milk & Curry Lamb Stew
|$27.00
slow cooked lamb, fresh spinach in a coconut milk curry broth, garbonzo beans, onions, peppers, served with honey cornbread
GF
Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen
247 Newbury Street, Boston
|咖喱鸡排饭 Fried Chicken Curry Rice
|$14.89
Fried Chicken, Onion with Yellow Curry (a bit spicy).
Pho Hoa - Dorchester
1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Caramelized Chopped Chicken Wings with Curry Lemongrass
|$15.95
Canh Ga Kho Ca Ri Sa Ot - Chopped chicken wings caramelized with curry and lemongrass. Chicken wings chopped into small pieces and cooked in a cast iron pot with curry and lemongrass.
|205 Curry Stir-Fry
|$13.50
Bo, Ga, Tom Hay San Xao Ca Ri= Curry Stir-Fry with beef, chicken, shrimp or seafood. Our coconut curry sauce is stir-fried with snow peas, broccoli, peppers, onions and your choice of protein.
The Q
660 Washington St, Boston
|CURRIED SPICY CHICKEN 咖喱鸡
|$18.95
|CURRIED SPICY TOFU 咖喱豆腐
|$18.00
Grainmaker
91 Summer St., Boston
|Chef Curry
|$10.85
Jasmine rice, green beans & onions, sweet potatoes, your choice of protein, red coconut curry sauce, cilantro. Vegan.
Banyan Bar + Refuge
553 Tremont St, Boston
|Thai Curry Mussels (gf*)
|$20.00
mussels, white wine, garlic, french fries, green thai curry aioli
Shanti
49 Warren St., Roxbury
|Chicken Curry
|$17.95
Cooked with onion, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, onion, cumin, tumeric, coriander and chilli powder. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
|Shrimp Curry ( Small Tray )
|$125.00
|Goat Curry
|$18.95
Curry cooked with onion, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, onion, cumin, tumeric, coriander and chilli powder. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
South End Buttery
312 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Curried Chicken Salad
|$12.50
romaine, green apple, grapes, celery, chutney, cashews, mayo
Laughing Monk Café
737 Huntington Ave., Boston
|Red Curry
|$14.50
bell pepper, eggplant, basil, bamboo shoot, carrot, string bean
|Fried Chicken Breast Japanese Curry
|$16.95
fried organic chicken breast, potato, NE apple, carrot, japanese curry with rice
Rutchada Thai Cuisine
153 Belgrade Ave, Roslindale
|PANANG CURRY
|$11.95
|RED CURRY
|$11.95
|MASSAMAN CURRY
|$11.95
Mela
578 Tremont Street, Boston
|Shrimp Curry
|$19.00
|Goat Curry
|$19.00
|Goan Shrimp Curry
|$20.00
Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails
118 Dorchester St., South Boston
|Thai Red Curry Noodles
|$13.00
Rice noodles, cilantro, curry chicken
Murl's Kitchen
143 Washington St, Dorchester
|Curry Chicken (SIDE).
|$6.00
|Curry Goat Plate.
|Curry Chicken Plate.
South End Buttery - Clarendon Cafe
37 Clarendon Street, Boston
|Curried Chicken Salad Side (8oz)
|$8.00
chicken breast, curry, turmeric, mayo, golden raisins, green apples, cashews
|Curried Chicken Salad
|$12.50
Fresh Food Generation
185 Talbot Ave, Dorchester
|Curry Chicken Empanada
|$5.00
Ground chicken, onions, peppers, and house curry sauce
|Curried Ground Lamb Rice Plate
|$12.00
The Curried Ground Lamb plate includes coconut rice, sweet plantains and pineapple salsa. The Lamb made with fresh herbs, local peppers, and light curry. Culinary influences from the Caribbean and Laos.
Servia
126 State Street, Boston
|Chicken Kofte Curry
|$19.00
|Chicken Curry Wrap
|$16.00
Basho Japanese Brasserie
1338 Boylston St, Boston
|CURRY KATSU
|$19.00
Curry katsu w/ choice of chicken or pork
Worden Hall
22 West Broadway, Boston
|Vegetable Curry
|$18.00
butternut squash, basmati rice, asparagus, curry
Mei Mei Dumplings
Homebase - 506 Park Drive, Boston
|Curried Sweet Potato Dumplings (hot)
|$9.00
4 dumplings made with sweet potatoes, local cabbage and vadouvan French curry spices. Served with apple chili sauce. | Vegan
Shun's Kitchen
520 Columbus ave, Boston
|Curry Chicken in Clay Pot
|$18.50
咖喱鸡 - Sliced chicken, mixed vegetable, basil with curry sauce.
Just Thai Kitchen - JTK
1512A Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Yellow Mango Curry🌶️
Thai yellow curry with coconut milk, mango chunk, onion, tomato, bell pepper, white rice on side.
|Green Curry (Tray) 🌶️
Thai green curry with choice of meat, coconut milk, Thai basil, eggplant, green peas, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, mushroom.
|Green Curry🌶️
Thai green curry with coconut milk, Thai basil, eggplant, green peas, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, mushroom, white rice on side.
