Curry in Boston

Item pic

 

Shanti

1111 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Curry$19.95
Cooked with onion, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, onion, cumin, tumeric, coriander and chilli powder. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Chicken Curry$17.95
Cooked with onion, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, onion, cumin, tumeric, coriander and chilli powder. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Mixed Vegetable Curry$15.95
Assorted seasonal vegetables, cooked with ground spices. ( V, VEG, GF, NF)
Served with Basmati Rice.
More about Shanti
Item pic

 

Auntie Vie's Restaurant & Bakery

554 Dudley St, Dorchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Goat$14.00
A savory curry stew with pieces of goat. Cooked with peppers, onions, scallions, garlic, & ginger. It has a slight kick but not spicy.
More about Auntie Vie's Restaurant & Bakery
Penguin Pizza image

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Penguin Pizza

735 Huntington Ave, Boston

Avg 4.9 (830 reviews)
Takeout
Irish Curry Fries$9.00
Side Irish Curry Sauce$3.00
More about Penguin Pizza
Curried Sweet Potato Dumplings image

 

Mei Mei

506 Park Drive, Boston

Avg 4.2 (1003 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Curried Sweet Potato Dumplings$16.00
Sweet potatoes, cabbage, vadouvan French curry spices. Fully cooked, just re-heat and enjoy. Comes with chili apple sauce. (12 dumplings) | Vegan
Curried Sweet Potato Dumplings (hot)$8.50
4 dumplings made with sweet potatoes, local cabbage and vadouvan French curry spices. Fried and served with apple chili sauce. | Vegan
More about Mei Mei
Cunard Tavern image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cunard Tavern

24 Orleans St., Boston

Avg 4 (571 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Coconut Milk & Curry Lamb Stew$27.00
slow cooked lamb, fresh spinach in a coconut milk curry broth, garbonzo beans, onions, peppers, served with honey cornbread
GF
More about Cunard Tavern
Item pic

 

Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen

247 Newbury Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
咖喱鸡排饭 Fried Chicken Curry Rice$14.89
Fried Chicken, Onion with Yellow Curry (a bit spicy).
More about Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen
Pho Hoa - Dorchester image

 

Pho Hoa - Dorchester

1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caramelized Chopped Chicken Wings with Curry Lemongrass$15.95
Canh Ga Kho Ca Ri Sa Ot - Chopped chicken wings caramelized with curry and lemongrass. Chicken wings chopped into small pieces and cooked in a cast iron pot with curry and lemongrass.
205 Curry Stir-Fry$13.50
Bo, Ga, Tom Hay San Xao Ca Ri= Curry Stir-Fry with beef, chicken, shrimp or seafood. Our coconut curry sauce is stir-fried with snow peas, broccoli, peppers, onions and your choice of protein.
More about Pho Hoa - Dorchester
Waku Waku-Chinatown image

 

Waku Waku - CT

2 Tyler Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Ramen$15.00
More about Waku Waku - CT
Banner pic

 

The Q

660 Washington St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CURRIED SPICY CHICKEN 咖喱鸡$18.95
CURRIED SPICY TOFU 咖喱豆腐$18.00
More about The Q
Chef Curry image

 

Grainmaker

91 Summer St., Boston

Avg 4.6 (446 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Curry$10.85
Jasmine rice, green beans & onions, sweet potatoes, your choice of protein, red coconut curry sauce, cilantro. Vegan.
More about Grainmaker
Banyan Bar + Refuge image

DIM SUM • NOODLES

Banyan Bar + Refuge

553 Tremont St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (966 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thai Curry Mussels (gf*)$20.00
mussels, white wine, garlic, french fries, green thai curry aioli
More about Banyan Bar + Refuge
Shanti image

 

Shanti

49 Warren St., Roxbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Curry$17.95
Cooked with onion, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, onion, cumin, tumeric, coriander and chilli powder. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Shrimp Curry ( Small Tray )$125.00
Goat Curry$18.95
Curry cooked with onion, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, onion, cumin, tumeric, coriander and chilli powder. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
More about Shanti
South End Buttery image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

South End Buttery

312 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (5906 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Curried Chicken Salad$12.50
romaine, green apple, grapes, celery, chutney, cashews, mayo
More about South End Buttery
Item pic

 

Laughing Monk Café

737 Huntington Ave., Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Red Curry$14.50
bell pepper, eggplant, basil, bamboo shoot, carrot, string bean
Fried Chicken Breast Japanese Curry$16.95
fried organic chicken breast, potato, NE apple, carrot, japanese curry with rice
More about Laughing Monk Café
Item pic

 

Rutchada Thai Cuisine

153 Belgrade Ave, Roslindale

Avg 4.5 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
PANANG CURRY$11.95
RED CURRY$11.95
MASSAMAN CURRY$11.95
More about Rutchada Thai Cuisine
Mela image

 

Mela

578 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Curry$19.00
Goat Curry$19.00
Goan Shrimp Curry$20.00
More about Mela
Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails image

 

Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails

118 Dorchester St., South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Red Curry Noodles$13.00
Rice noodles, cilantro, curry chicken
More about Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails
Item pic

 

Murl's Kitchen

143 Washington St, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Chicken (SIDE).$6.00
Curry Goat Plate.
Curry Chicken Plate.
More about Murl's Kitchen
Main pic

 

South End Buttery - Clarendon Cafe

37 Clarendon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curried Chicken Salad Side (8oz)$8.00
chicken breast, curry, turmeric, mayo, golden raisins, green apples, cashews
Curried Chicken Salad$12.50
More about South End Buttery - Clarendon Cafe
Chipotle Chicken Empanada image

 

Fresh Food Generation

185 Talbot Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Chicken Empanada$5.00
Ground chicken, onions, peppers, and house curry sauce
Curried Ground Lamb Rice Plate$12.00
The Curried Ground Lamb plate includes coconut rice, sweet plantains and pineapple salsa. The Lamb made with fresh herbs, local peppers, and light curry. Culinary influences from the Caribbean and Laos.
More about Fresh Food Generation
Servia image

PIZZA

Servia

126 State Street, Boston

Avg 4.5 (98 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Kofte Curry$19.00
Chicken Curry Wrap$16.00
More about Servia
Basho Japanese Brasserie image

SUSHI • TAPAS

Basho Japanese Brasserie

1338 Boylston St, Boston

Avg 4.3 (2533 reviews)
Takeout
CURRY KATSU$19.00
Curry katsu w/ choice of chicken or pork
More about Basho Japanese Brasserie
Item pic

 

Worden Hall

22 West Broadway, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Curry$18.00
butternut squash, basmati rice, asparagus, curry
More about Worden Hall
Item pic

 

Mei Mei Dumplings

Homebase - 506 Park Drive, Boston

Avg 4.2 (1003 reviews)
Takeout
Curried Sweet Potato Dumplings (hot)$9.00
4 dumplings made with sweet potatoes, local cabbage and vadouvan French curry spices. Served with apple chili sauce. | Vegan
More about Mei Mei Dumplings
Shun's Kitchen image

SUSHI • NOODLES

Shun's Kitchen

520 Columbus ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (678 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Chicken in Clay Pot$18.50
咖喱鸡 - Sliced chicken, mixed vegetable, basil with curry sauce.
More about Shun's Kitchen
Item pic

NOODLES

Just Thai Kitchen - JTK

1512A Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.7 (935 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Yellow Mango Curry🌶️
Thai yellow curry with coconut milk, mango chunk, onion, tomato, bell pepper, white rice on side.
Green Curry (Tray) 🌶️
Thai green curry with choice of meat, coconut milk, Thai basil, eggplant, green peas, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, mushroom.
Green Curry🌶️
Thai green curry with coconut milk, Thai basil, eggplant, green peas, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, mushroom, white rice on side.
More about Just Thai Kitchen - JTK
Item pic

 

Genki Ya of Boston

232 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Curry sauce$3.00
Curry Rice$21.95
L Chicken Curry Rice$13.95
Japanese style curry with chicken katsu and rice
More about Genki Ya of Boston

