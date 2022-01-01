Curry chicken in Boston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boston restaurants that serve curry chicken

Shanti image

 

Shanti

1111 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Curry$17.95
Cooked with onion, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, onion, cumin, tumeric, coriander and chilli powder. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
More about Shanti
Item pic

 

Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen

247 Newbury Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
咖喱鸡排饭 Fried Chicken Curry Rice$14.89
Fried Chicken, Onion with Yellow Curry (a bit spicy).
More about Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen
Pho Hoa - Dorchester image

 

Pho Hoa - Dorchester

1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caramelized Chopped Chicken Wings with Curry Lemongrass$15.95
Canh Ga Kho Ca Ri Sa Ot - Chopped chicken wings caramelized with curry and lemongrass. Chicken wings chopped into small pieces and cooked in a cast iron pot with curry and lemongrass.
More about Pho Hoa - Dorchester
Banner pic

 

The Q

660 Washington St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CURRIED SPICY CHICKEN 咖喱鸡$18.95
More about The Q
Shanti image

 

Shanti

49 Warren St., Roxbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Curry$17.95
Cooked with onion, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, onion, cumin, tumeric, coriander and chilli powder. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
More about Shanti
South End Buttery image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

South End Buttery

312 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (5906 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Curried Chicken Salad$12.50
romaine, green apple, grapes, celery, chutney, cashews, mayo
More about South End Buttery
Item pic

 

Laughing Monk Café

737 Huntington Ave., Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Breast Japanese Curry$16.95
fried organic chicken breast, potato, NE apple, carrot, japanese curry with rice
More about Laughing Monk Café
Rutchada Thai Cuisine image

 

Rutchada Thai Cuisine

153 Belgrade Ave, Roslindale

Avg 4.5 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
ROTI CHICKEN GREEN CURRY$7.95
Homemade style pancake
Serve with a side of green curry
More about Rutchada Thai Cuisine
Mela image

 

Mela

578 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Curry$17.00
Chicken Curry$17.00
Coconut Chicken Curry$17.00
More about Mela
Item pic

 

Murl's Kitchen

143 Washington St, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Chicken (SIDE).$6.00
Curry Chicken Plate.
More about Murl's Kitchen
Main pic

 

South End Buttery - Clarendon Cafe

37 Clarendon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curried Chicken Salad Side (8oz)$8.00
chicken breast, curry, turmeric, mayo, golden raisins, green apples, cashews
Curried Chicken Salad$12.50
More about South End Buttery - Clarendon Cafe
Chipotle Chicken Empanada image

 

Fresh Food Generation

185 Talbot Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Chicken Empanada$5.00
Ground chicken, onions, peppers, and house curry sauce
More about Fresh Food Generation
Servia image

PIZZA

Servia

126 State Street, Boston

Avg 4.5 (98 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Kofte Curry$19.00
Chicken Curry Wrap$16.00
More about Servia
Shun's Kitchen image

SUSHI • NOODLES

Shun's Kitchen

520 Columbus ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (678 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Chicken in Clay Pot$18.50
咖喱鸡 - Sliced chicken, mixed vegetable, basil with curry sauce.
More about Shun's Kitchen
Item pic

 

Genki Ya of Boston

232 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
L Chicken Curry Rice$13.95
Japanese style curry with chicken katsu and rice
More about Genki Ya of Boston

