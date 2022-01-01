Curry goat in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve curry goat
Shanti
1111 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Goat Curry
|$18.95
Curry cooked with onion, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, onion, cumin, tumeric, coriander and chilli powder. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Auntie Vie's Restaurant & Bakery
554 Dudley St, Dorchester
|Curry Goat
|$14.00
A savory curry stew with pieces of goat. Cooked with peppers, onions, scallions, garlic, & ginger. It has a slight kick but not spicy.
Shanti
49 Warren St., Roxbury
|Goat Curry
|$18.95
Curry cooked with onion, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, onion, cumin, tumeric, coriander and chilli powder. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
