Donut holes in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve donut holes

PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Five Horses Tavern South End

535 COLUMBUS AVE, Boston

Avg 4.5 (2263 reviews)
Takeout
Donut Holes$11.00
More about Five Horses Tavern South End
American Provisions - Southie-Southie-Southie

613 East Broadway, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Apple Cider Donut Holes - Dozen$15.00
Friday/Saturday/Sunday only! Freshly fried apple cider donut holes dusted with cinnamon sugar.
Apple Cider Donut Hole$1.50
Friday/Saturday/Sunday only! Freshly fried apple cider donut holes dusted with cinnamon sugar.
More about American Provisions - Southie-Southie-Southie

