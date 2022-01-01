Donut holes in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve donut holes
More about Five Horses Tavern South End
PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Five Horses Tavern South End
535 COLUMBUS AVE, Boston
|Donut Holes
|$11.00
More about American Provisions - Southie-Southie-Southie
American Provisions - Southie-Southie-Southie
613 East Broadway, Boston
|Apple Cider Donut Holes - Dozen
|$15.00
Friday/Saturday/Sunday only! Freshly fried apple cider donut holes dusted with cinnamon sugar.
|Apple Cider Donut Hole
|$1.50
Friday/Saturday/Sunday only! Freshly fried apple cider donut holes dusted with cinnamon sugar.
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.