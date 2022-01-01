Drunken noodles in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve drunken noodles
More about Laughing Monk Café
Laughing Monk Café
737 Huntington Ave., Boston
|Drunken Noodle
|$13.95
flat rice noodle, bell pepper, bamboo shoot, string bean, carrot, onion, basil and broccoli
More about Rutchada Thai Cuisine
Rutchada Thai Cuisine
153 Belgrade Ave, Roslindale
|DRUNKEN NOODLE
|$11.95
|DRUNKEN NOODLE
|$13.95
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.