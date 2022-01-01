Edamame in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve edamame
Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen
581 Washington Street, Boston
|Edamame
|$10.00
sea salt, white miso aioli
Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen
247 Newbury Street, Boston
|Edamame 毛豆
|$5.49
Fresh boil edamame serves with sea salt.
KOREAN BBQ • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI • CHICKEN
Crave Chinatown
75 Kneeland St, Boston
|Edamame
|$6.50
|Spicy garlic edamame
|$8.50
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
LoLa 42 Boston
22 Liberty St, Boston
|Edamame
|$9.00
Steamed Soybeans is the pod
topped with kosher salt
DIM SUM • NOODLES
Banyan Bar + Refuge
553 Tremont St, Boston
|Garlic Edamame (gf, v)
|$12.00
steamed edamame, garlic-soy glaze, lime
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Fuji at Ink Block
352 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Spicy Edamame (V)
|$8.50
Salted steamed soybeans served with Sichuan spices
|Edamame (G)(V)
|$8.50
Salted steamed soybeans
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Hojoko
1271 BOYLSTON STREET, Boston
|Premium Black Edamame
|$6.00
maldon sea salt
Rutchada Thai Cuisine
153 Belgrade Ave, Roslindale
|EDAMAME
|$6.95
Steamed green soybean. Sprinkle with sea salt
Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails
118 Dorchester St., South Boston
|Edamame
|$8.00
Smoked sea salt
|SPICY Edamame
|$8.00
Togarashi
SUSHI • TAPAS
Basho Japanese Brasserie
1338 Boylston St, Boston
|EDAMAME SALTED
|$5.00
SUSHI • NOODLES
Shun's Kitchen
520 Columbus ave, Boston
|Spicy Edamame
|$8.95
辣毛豆 - Stir-fried green bean with spicy sauce.
|Edamame
|$7.50
毛豆 - Steamed green bean.
