Edamame in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve edamame

Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen image

 

Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen

581 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Edamame$10.00
sea salt, white miso aioli
More about Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen
Item pic

 

Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen

247 Newbury Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Edamame 毛豆$5.49
Fresh boil edamame serves with sea salt.
More about Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen
Crave Chinatown image

KOREAN BBQ • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI • CHICKEN

Crave Chinatown

75 Kneeland St, Boston

Avg 3.8 (816 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$6.50
Spicy garlic edamame$8.50
More about Crave Chinatown
Edamame image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

LoLa 42 Boston

22 Liberty St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (2127 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$9.00
Steamed Soybeans is the pod
topped with kosher salt
More about LoLa 42 Boston
Umai image

SUSHI

Umai

224 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (1546 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$5.50
More about Umai
Banyan Bar + Refuge image

DIM SUM • NOODLES

Banyan Bar + Refuge

553 Tremont St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (966 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Edamame (gf, v)$12.00
steamed edamame, garlic-soy glaze, lime
More about Banyan Bar + Refuge
Edamame (G)(V) image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Fuji at Ink Block

352 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (4510 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Edamame (V)$8.50
Salted steamed soybeans served with Sichuan spices
Edamame (G)(V)$8.50
Salted steamed soybeans
More about Fuji at Ink Block
Hojoko image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Hojoko

1271 BOYLSTON STREET, Boston

Avg 4.1 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Premium Black Edamame$6.00
maldon sea salt
More about Hojoko
Crudo image

SUSHI

Crudo

78 Salem Street, Boston

Avg 4.3 (712 reviews)
Takeout
Sea Salt Edamame$7.00
More about Crudo
Item pic

 

Rutchada Thai Cuisine

153 Belgrade Ave, Roslindale

Avg 4.5 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
EDAMAME$6.95
Steamed green soybean. Sprinkle with sea salt
More about Rutchada Thai Cuisine
Sushi Kappo image

SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN

Sushi Kappo

86 Peterborough Street, Boston

Avg 4.6 (338 reviews)
Takeout
Edamame$5.00
More about Sushi Kappo
Item pic

 

Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails

118 Dorchester St., South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Edamame$8.00
Smoked sea salt
SPICY Edamame$8.00
Togarashi
More about Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails
Consumer pic

 

Yunnan Kitchen

1721 Washington Street Unit B, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
毛豆 Edamame$7.50
More about Yunnan Kitchen
Basho Japanese Brasserie image

SUSHI • TAPAS

Basho Japanese Brasserie

1338 Boylston St, Boston

Avg 4.3 (2533 reviews)
Takeout
EDAMAME SALTED$5.00
More about Basho Japanese Brasserie
Item pic

SUSHI • NOODLES

Shun's Kitchen

520 Columbus ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (678 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Edamame$8.95
辣毛豆 - Stir-fried green bean with spicy sauce.
Edamame$7.50
毛豆 - Steamed green bean.
More about Shun's Kitchen
Organic Edamame image

 

Genki Ya of Boston

232 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Organic Edamame$7.55
Organic soy beans with sea salt
More about Genki Ya of Boston

