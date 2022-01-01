Eel in Boston
KOREAN BBQ • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI • CHICKEN
Crave Chinatown
75 Kneeland St, Boston
|Eel w/Avocado
|$7.00
|Eel w/Cucumber
|$7.50
The Q
660 Washington St, Boston
|EEL AVOCADO ROLL
|$13.25
|EEL CUCUMBER ROLL
|$13.25
|Side Eel Sauce
|$0.75
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Fuji at Ink Block
352 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Eel Bomb Maki
|$18.00
Freshwater eel inside and outside, drizzled with unagi sauce and sesame seeds
|Eel Sauce
|Unagi (Eel) Teriyaki Deluxe Bento Box
|$27.00
- Please be advised that Unagi may contain small bones -
SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN
Sushi Kappo
86 Peterborough Street, Boston
|Cooked Eel Nigiri
|$2.50
|Spcy Eel w/Cucumber
|$7.50
|Eel Sauce
|$0.95
SUSHI • TAPAS
Basho Japanese Brasserie
1338 Boylston St, Boston
|GRILLED WATER EEL
|$7.25
|EEL AVO R
|$9.75
Fuji at High Street Place Food Hall
100 High Street, Boston
|Eel Sauce (V)
|$0.50
|Eel Nigiri
|$4.00
Garnished with eel sauce, sear sauce, guacamole, seaweed
|Eel Avocado Mango Roll
|$10.00
SUSHI • NOODLES
Shun's Kitchen
520 Columbus ave, Boston
|Eel With Avocado
|$8.95
|Eel With Cucumber
|$8.95
