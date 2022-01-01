Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eel in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve eel

Crave Chinatown image

KOREAN BBQ • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI • CHICKEN

Crave Chinatown

75 Kneeland St, Boston

Avg 3.8 (816 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Eel w/Avocado$7.00
Eel w/Cucumber$7.50
More about Crave Chinatown
Banner pic

 

The Q

660 Washington St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
EEL AVOCADO ROLL$13.25
EEL CUCUMBER ROLL$13.25
Side Eel Sauce$0.75
More about The Q
Fuji at Ink Block image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Fuji at Ink Block

352 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (4510 reviews)
Takeout
Eel Bomb Maki$18.00
Freshwater eel inside and outside, drizzled with unagi sauce and sesame seeds
Eel Sauce
Unagi (Eel) Teriyaki Deluxe Bento Box$27.00
- Please be advised that Unagi may contain small bones -
More about Fuji at Ink Block
Crudo image

SUSHI

Crudo

78 Salem Street, Boston

Avg 4.3 (712 reviews)
Takeout
Eel Avo$12.00
More about Crudo
Sushi Kappo image

SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN

Sushi Kappo

86 Peterborough Street, Boston

Avg 4.6 (338 reviews)
Takeout
Cooked Eel Nigiri$2.50
Spcy Eel w/Cucumber$7.50
Eel Sauce$0.95
More about Sushi Kappo
Basho Japanese Brasserie image

SUSHI • TAPAS

Basho Japanese Brasserie

1338 Boylston St, Boston

Avg 4.3 (2533 reviews)
Takeout
GRILLED WATER EEL$7.25
EEL AVO R$9.75
More about Basho Japanese Brasserie
Item pic

 

Fuji at High Street Place Food Hall

100 High Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eel Sauce (V)$0.50
Eel Nigiri$4.00
Garnished with eel sauce, sear sauce, guacamole, seaweed
Eel Avocado Mango Roll$10.00
More about Fuji at High Street Place Food Hall
Shun's Kitchen image

SUSHI • NOODLES

Shun's Kitchen

520 Columbus ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (678 reviews)
Takeout
Eel With Avocado$8.95
Eel With Cucumber$8.95
More about Shun's Kitchen
Item pic

 

Genki Ya of Boston

232 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Eel Sauce A Side$1.00
Eel Avocado Roll$8.45
Eel Cucumber Roll$8.45
More about Genki Ya of Boston

