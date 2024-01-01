Egg burritos in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve egg burritos
Ward 8 - 90 N. Washington St.
90 N. Washington St., Boston
|Steak & Eggs Burrito
|$16.00
tater tots, cheddar, monterey jack, black beans, peppers, onions, lettuce, guajillo chile, homefries
Boloco Children's Hospital - Modern Mexican
283 Longwood Ave, Boston
|bacon, egg & cheese burrito
|$5.50
cage free scrambled eggs, hickory smoked bacon, melted cheddar/jack cheese
