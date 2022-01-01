Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg fried rice in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve egg fried rice

Pho Hoa - Dorchester image

 

Pho Hoa - Dorchester

1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
103 Grilled Pork Chop, Julienne Pork Skin, Vietnamese Meatloaf, Fried Egg Rice Plate$12.95
Com Suon Bi Cha Trung - Rice plates are served with broken grain white rice, a side of lettuce, julienned cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, served with sweet fish sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
More about Pho Hoa - Dorchester
Item pic

SUSHI • NOODLES

Shun's Kitchen

520 Columbus ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (678 reviews)
Takeout
Egg & Scallion Fried Rice$12.95
葱蛋炒饭 - With egg and scallion.
More about Shun's Kitchen

