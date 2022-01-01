Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg salad sandwiches in Boston

Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

Max's Deli Café image

WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Max's Deli Café

151 Milk St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1512 reviews)
Takeout
Fresh Egg Salad with Crispy Bacon$11.95
More about Max's Deli Café
Halftime Pizza - Boston image

 

Halftime Pizza - Boston

115 causeway street, BOSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chef Salad With Egg$8.99
Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil
More about Halftime Pizza - Boston
Item pic

 

Bakey

151 Tremont, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg salad$5.00
More about Bakey

