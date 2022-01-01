Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

breakfast egg sandwich image

 

Flour Bakery Clarendon St

131 Clarendon Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
breakfast egg sandwich$8.50
breakfast egg sandwich, ham/bacon, cheddar, arugula, tomato, dijonnaise, focaccia roll (w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery Clarendon St
Consumer pic

 

Solid Ground Cafe

742 Huntington Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Build Your Own Egg Sandwich$3.85
Build your own egg sandwich, always made to order.
More about Solid Ground Cafe
Stats Bar and Grille image

 

Stats Bar and Grille

77 Dorchester St, South Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chix Egg Sandwich$12.00
More about Stats Bar and Grille
Harbor Cafe image

 

Harbor Cafe

One Courthouse Way, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg and Cheese Sandwich$3.15
More about Harbor Cafe
Biscuit & Egg Sandwich image

 

Tatte Bakery | Berklee

160 Mass Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Biscuit & Egg Sandwich$9.00
Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery | Berklee
Biscuit & Egg Sandwich image

 

Tatte Bakery | Pier 4

200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Biscuit & Egg Sandwich$9.00
Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
McKenna's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

McKenna's Cafe

109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.2 (1369 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$4.00
Egg Sandwich, No Cheese$3.50
Sausage, Egg Sandwich$4.50
More about McKenna's Cafe
Max's Deli Cafe - Catering image

 

Max's Deli Cafe - Catering

151 Milk St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Double Egg White Sandwich$7.95
On English Muffin, Bagel, Croissant & Bulkie Roll with Cheese.
Double Egg Sandwich$7.95
On English Muffin, Bagel, Croissant & Bulkie Roll with Cheese.
More about Max's Deli Cafe - Catering
Max's Deli Café image

WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Max's Deli Café

151 Milk St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1512 reviews)
Takeout
The Classic Egg & Cheese Sandwich$5.95
More about Max's Deli Café
Item pic

 

Sorelle–Seaport

100 Northern Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg & Cheddar Cheese Bagel Sandwiches$5.25
Egg White, Avocado, Swiss Bagel Sandwich$7.50
Egg white, avocado, tomato & swiss cheese on a toasted bagel
Egg White Avocado Bagel Sandwich$6.25
Egg white, avocado, tomato & swiss cheese on a toasted bagel
More about Sorelle–Seaport
Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions image

 

Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions

123 Appleton Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Sandwich: Sourdough, Fried Egg, Cheddar, Bacon, Tomato, Arugula, Spicy Mayo$8.50
More about Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions
breakfast egg sandwich image

 

Flour Bakery Fort Point

12 Farnsworth Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
breakfast egg sandwich$8.50
breakfast egg sandwich, ham/bacon, cheddar, arugula, tomato, dijonnaise, focaccia roll (w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery Fort Point
Item pic

 

American Provisions - South Boston

613 East Broadway, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$7.00
Served on an english muffin.
**Allergen note: this item is made on cooking surfaces shared with items fried in peanut oil.
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$6.00
Served on an English muffin.
**Allergen note: this item is made on cooking surfaces shared with items fried in peanut oil.
More about American Provisions - South Boston
Biscuit & Egg Sandwich image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Northeastern

369 Huntington Ave, Boston

Avg 4.8 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Biscuit & Egg Sandwich$9.00
Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
Item pic

 

Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf

282 Congress St., Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg White, Avocado, Swiss Bagel Sandwich$7.50
Egg white, avocado, tomato & swiss cheese on a toasted bagel
Egg & Cheddar Cheese Bagel Sandwiches$5.25
Egg & Cheddar Cheese Bagel Sandwiches$5.25
More about Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf
PS Gourmet Coffee image

 

PS Gourmet Coffee

106 Dorchester Street, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Sandwich$3.80
Freshly Grilled Egg on your choice of bread.
More about PS Gourmet Coffee
Biscuit & Egg Sandwich image

 

Tatte Bakery | Fenway

1352 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Biscuit & Egg Sandwich$9.00
Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery | Fenway
Consumer pic

 

PS Gourmet Coffee - Dorchester

514 Gallivan Blvd, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Sandwich$3.80
Freshly Grilled Egg on your choice of bread.
More about PS Gourmet Coffee - Dorchester
Biscuit & Egg Sandwich image

 

Tatte Bakery | Emerson

80 Boylston St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Biscuit & Egg Sandwich$9.00
Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery | Emerson
breakfast egg sandwich image

SANDWICHES

Flour Bakery Beacon Hill

209 Cambridge St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (29 reviews)
Takeout
breakfast egg sandwich$8.50
breakfast egg sandwich, ham/bacon, cheddar, arugula, tomato, dijonnaise, focaccia roll (w/o nuts)
More about Flour Bakery Beacon Hill
North Street Grille image

 

North Street Grille

229 North St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1279 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
ONLINE EGG AND CHEESE SANDWICH$5.95
START WITH SCRAMBLED EGGS WITH CHEDDAR CHEESE PICK YOUR TOAST AND YOUR TOPPINGS
More about North Street Grille
Biscuit & Egg Sandwich image

 

Tatte Bakery | Summer Street

125 Summer Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Biscuit & Egg Sandwich$9.00
Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery | Summer Street
The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma image

 

The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma

35 Stanhope St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Sandwich$11.50
Two eggs any style on your choice of any house bread & cheese.
The Damn Good Egg Sandwich$15.00
A toasted cheesy Ciabatta roll with over easy eggs, bacon, goat cheese, arugula & house tomato jam. Served with home fries.
More about The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma
breakfast egg sandwich image

 

Flour Bakery Seaport IDB

19 Dry Dock Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
breakfast egg sandwich$8.50
breakfast egg sandwich, ham/bacon, cheddar, arugula, tomato, dijonnaise, focaccia roll (w/o nuts)
kid's breakfast egg sandwich$7.00
our egg souffle, cheddar cheese, and ketchup on a focaccia roll
More about Flour Bakery Seaport IDB
Web Egg Sandwich Meal image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

South Street Diner

178 Kneeland St, Boston

Avg 3.9 (1748 reviews)
Takeout
Web Egg Sandwich Meal$10.95
Two sandwiches with a fried egg and cheese, choice of one meat, and served with home fries.
More about South Street Diner
Biscuit & Egg Sandwich image

 

Tatte Bakery | South Boston

60 Old Colony Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Biscuit & Egg Sandwich$9.00
Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery | South Boston
Egg Sandwich image

 

Deja Brew

704 East Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg White Sandwich$6.50
Egg Sandwich$6.00
More about Deja Brew
Biscuit & Egg Sandwich image

 

Tatte Bakery | South End

345 Harrison Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Biscuit & Egg Sandwich$9.00
Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery | South End
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place

201 Washington St, Boston

Avg 4 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Biscuit & Egg Sandwich$9.00
Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place
Build Your Own Egg Sandwich image

 

Revival - OPOS

One Post Office Square, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Build Your Own Egg Sandwich$4.25
More about Revival - OPOS

