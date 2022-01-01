Egg sandwiches in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
Flour Bakery Clarendon St
131 Clarendon Street, Boston
|breakfast egg sandwich
|$8.50
breakfast egg sandwich, ham/bacon, cheddar, arugula, tomato, dijonnaise, focaccia roll (w/o nuts)
Solid Ground Cafe
742 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Build Your Own Egg Sandwich
|$3.85
Build your own egg sandwich, always made to order.
Stats Bar and Grille
77 Dorchester St, South Boston
|Chix Egg Sandwich
|$12.00
Tatte Bakery | Berklee
160 Mass Avenue, Boston
|Biscuit & Egg Sandwich
|$9.00
Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston
|Biscuit & Egg Sandwich
|$9.00
Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
SANDWICHES
McKenna's Cafe
109 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester
|Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$4.00
|Egg Sandwich, No Cheese
|$3.50
|Sausage, Egg Sandwich
|$4.50
Max's Deli Cafe - Catering
151 Milk St, Boston
|Double Egg White Sandwich
|$7.95
On English Muffin, Bagel, Croissant & Bulkie Roll with Cheese.
|Double Egg Sandwich
|$7.95
On English Muffin, Bagel, Croissant & Bulkie Roll with Cheese.
WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Max's Deli Café
151 Milk St, Boston
|The Classic Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$5.95
Sorelle–Seaport
100 Northern Ave, Boston
|Egg & Cheddar Cheese Bagel Sandwiches
|$5.25
|Egg White, Avocado, Swiss Bagel Sandwich
|$7.50
Egg white, avocado, tomato & swiss cheese on a toasted bagel
|Egg White Avocado Bagel Sandwich
|$6.25
Egg white, avocado, tomato & swiss cheese on a toasted bagel
Greystone Café, Bakery, and Provisions
123 Appleton Street, Boston
|Breakfast Sandwich: Sourdough, Fried Egg, Cheddar, Bacon, Tomato, Arugula, Spicy Mayo
|$8.50
Flour Bakery Fort Point
12 Farnsworth Street, Boston
|breakfast egg sandwich
|$8.50
breakfast egg sandwich, ham/bacon, cheddar, arugula, tomato, dijonnaise, focaccia roll (w/o nuts)
American Provisions - South Boston
613 East Broadway, Boston
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$7.00
Served on an english muffin.
**Allergen note: this item is made on cooking surfaces shared with items fried in peanut oil.
|Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$6.00
Served on an English muffin.
**Allergen note: this item is made on cooking surfaces shared with items fried in peanut oil.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
369 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Biscuit & Egg Sandwich
|$9.00
Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf
282 Congress St., Boston
|Egg White, Avocado, Swiss Bagel Sandwich
|$7.50
Egg white, avocado, tomato & swiss cheese on a toasted bagel
|Egg & Cheddar Cheese Bagel Sandwiches
|$5.25
|Egg & Cheddar Cheese Bagel Sandwiches
|$5.25
PS Gourmet Coffee
106 Dorchester Street, South Boston
|Egg Sandwich
|$3.80
Freshly Grilled Egg on your choice of bread.
Tatte Bakery | Fenway
1352 Boylston Street, Boston
|Biscuit & Egg Sandwich
|$9.00
Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
PS Gourmet Coffee - Dorchester
514 Gallivan Blvd, Boston
|Egg Sandwich
|$3.80
Freshly Grilled Egg on your choice of bread.
Tatte Bakery | Emerson
80 Boylston St., Boston
|Biscuit & Egg Sandwich
|$9.00
Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
SANDWICHES
Flour Bakery Beacon Hill
209 Cambridge St, Boston
|breakfast egg sandwich
|$8.50
breakfast egg sandwich, ham/bacon, cheddar, arugula, tomato, dijonnaise, focaccia roll (w/o nuts)
North Street Grille
229 North St, Boston
|ONLINE EGG AND CHEESE SANDWICH
|$5.95
START WITH SCRAMBLED EGGS WITH CHEDDAR CHEESE PICK YOUR TOAST AND YOUR TOPPINGS
Tatte Bakery | Summer Street
125 Summer Street, Boston
|Biscuit & Egg Sandwich
|$9.00
Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma
35 Stanhope St., Boston
|Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Two eggs any style on your choice of any house bread & cheese.
|The Damn Good Egg Sandwich
|$15.00
A toasted cheesy Ciabatta roll with over easy eggs, bacon, goat cheese, arugula & house tomato jam. Served with home fries.
Flour Bakery Seaport IDB
19 Dry Dock Ave, Boston
|breakfast egg sandwich
|$8.50
breakfast egg sandwich, ham/bacon, cheddar, arugula, tomato, dijonnaise, focaccia roll (w/o nuts)
|kid's breakfast egg sandwich
|$7.00
our egg souffle, cheddar cheese, and ketchup on a focaccia roll
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
South Street Diner
178 Kneeland St, Boston
|Web Egg Sandwich Meal
|$10.95
Two sandwiches with a fried egg and cheese, choice of one meat, and served with home fries.
Tatte Bakery | South Boston
60 Old Colony Ave, Boston
|Biscuit & Egg Sandwich
|$9.00
Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Deja Brew
704 East Broadway, South Boston
|Egg White Sandwich
|$6.50
|Egg Sandwich
|$6.00
Tatte Bakery | South End
345 Harrison Avenue, Boston
|Biscuit & Egg Sandwich
|$9.00
Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place
201 Washington St, Boston
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
|Biscuit & Egg Sandwich
|$9.00
Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
- 2
