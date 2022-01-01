Fajitas in Boston

All our fajitas are served over a bed of grilled onions and peppers, with a side order of flour tortillas, rice and beans. Toppings include lettuce, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cheese

*May be raw or undercooked

The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness.

Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.

