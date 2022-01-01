Fajitas in Boston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

La Hacienda Restaurant

150 Meridian St, Boston, MA 02128, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Combo Fajitas
All our fajitas are served over a bed of grilled onions and peppers, with a side order of flour tortillas, rice and beans. Toppings include lettuce, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cheese
*May be raw or undercooked
The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness.
Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.
Super Combo Fajitas$30.00
Marinated Steak, Chicken, and Shrimp, grilled and seasoned to perfection. (Recommended for 2 people)
*May be raw or undercooked
The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness.
Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.
Fajitas
*May be raw or undercooked
The Consumption of meat, fish, or raw or undercooked Shellfish, may increase the risk of food borne illness.
Before ordering please inform your server if someone in your party has food allergies.
More about La Hacienda Restaurant
Item pic

 

Boloco

1080 Boylston St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fajita Loco Bowl$8.75
Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Pico de Gallo, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Queso Sauce, Tomatillo Salsa. Served with Boloco Rice and with or without our House Calabacitas.
More about Boloco
Item pic

 

El Jefe's Taqueria

269 Huntington ave, Boston

Avg 4.7 (961 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken only Fajita Bowl$12.95
Chicken + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.
Steak only Fajita Bowl$12.95
Steak + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.
Shrimp only Fajita Bowl$12.95
Shrimp + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.
More about El Jefe's Taqueria
Burro Bar image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Burro Bar

1357 Washington St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (2000 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Fajitas$25.00
roasted peppers & pickled herbs, chimichurri, avocado, crispy onions, flour tortillas
More about Burro Bar
Item pic

 

El Jefe’s Taqueria

957 Commonwealth ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak only Fajita Bowl$12.95
Steak + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.
Fajita Bowl (chicken+steak+shrimp)$11.75
Chicken + steak + shrimp + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.
Chicken only Fajita Bowl$11.75
Chicken + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.
More about El Jefe’s Taqueria
Item pic

TAPAS

Ghost Pepper Taco + Tequila

120 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.5 (105 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fajitas
Sizzling fajitas with peppers + onions, rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream + corn tortillas. Choice of chicken, steak, or shrimp
More about Ghost Pepper Taco + Tequila
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Local 149

149 P Street, Boston

Avg 4.1 (1203 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FAJITA SALAD$14.00
Shredded romaine, sautéed onions & peppers, avocado, roasted corn salsa, cilantro, jack cheese, chipotle lime dressing
More about Local 149
Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar image

 

Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar

412 West Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajitas$21.00
peppers & onions, guacamole, sour cream, pico. choice of flour or corn tortilla & choice of chicken, steak, or shrimp
Chicken Fajita Burrito$16.00
roasted chicken, peppers & onions, crunchy tortilla strips, serrano & cilantro aioli
More about Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar
Item pic

TACOS • SALADS

El Jefe's Taqueria

80 Boylston St, Boston

Avg 4.6 (1203 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken only Fajita Bowl$12.95
Chicken + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.
Fajita Bowl (chicken+steak+shrimp)$12.95
Chicken + steak + shrimp + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.
Shrimp only Fajita Bowl$12.95
Shrimp + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.
More about El Jefe's Taqueria

