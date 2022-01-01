Fajitas in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve fajitas
La Hacienda Restaurant
150 Meridian St, Boston, MA 02128, East Boston
|Combo Fajitas
All our fajitas are served over a bed of grilled onions and peppers, with a side order of flour tortillas, rice and beans. Toppings include lettuce, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cheese
|Super Combo Fajitas
|$30.00
Marinated Steak, Chicken, and Shrimp, grilled and seasoned to perfection. (Recommended for 2 people)
|Fajitas
Boloco
1080 Boylston St, Boston
|Fajita Loco Bowl
|$8.75
Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Pico de Gallo, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Queso Sauce, Tomatillo Salsa. Served with Boloco Rice and with or without our House Calabacitas.
El Jefe's Taqueria
269 Huntington ave, Boston
|Chicken only Fajita Bowl
|$12.95
Chicken + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.
|Steak only Fajita Bowl
|$12.95
Steak + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.
|Shrimp only Fajita Bowl
|$12.95
Shrimp + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Burro Bar
1357 Washington St, Boston
|Steak Fajitas
|$25.00
roasted peppers & pickled herbs, chimichurri, avocado, crispy onions, flour tortillas
El Jefe’s Taqueria
957 Commonwealth ave, Boston
|Steak only Fajita Bowl
|$12.95
Steak + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.
|Fajita Bowl (chicken+steak+shrimp)
|$11.75
Chicken + steak + shrimp + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.
|Chicken only Fajita Bowl
|$11.75
Chicken + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.
TAPAS
Ghost Pepper Taco + Tequila
120 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester
|Fajitas
Sizzling fajitas with peppers + onions, rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream + corn tortillas. Choice of chicken, steak, or shrimp
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Local 149
149 P Street, Boston
|FAJITA SALAD
|$14.00
Shredded romaine, sautéed onions & peppers, avocado, roasted corn salsa, cilantro, jack cheese, chipotle lime dressing
Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar
412 West Broadway, South Boston
|Fajitas
|$21.00
peppers & onions, guacamole, sour cream, pico. choice of flour or corn tortilla & choice of chicken, steak, or shrimp
|Chicken Fajita Burrito
|$16.00
roasted chicken, peppers & onions, crunchy tortilla strips, serrano & cilantro aioli
TACOS • SALADS
El Jefe's Taqueria
80 Boylston St, Boston
|Chicken only Fajita Bowl
|$12.95
Chicken + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.
|Fajita Bowl (chicken+steak+shrimp)
|$12.95
Chicken + steak + shrimp + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.
|Shrimp only Fajita Bowl
|$12.95
Shrimp + rice +beans +any hot toppings + any cold toppings. Served with 3 flour tortillas side.
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.