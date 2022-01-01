Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Falafel pitas in Boston

Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve falafel pitas

Aceituna Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Aceituna Grill

57 Boston Wharf Road, Boston

Avg 4.5 (324 reviews)
Takeout
Falafel Pita$9.95
Our falafel is scratch-made from real chickpeas and mixed with a house blend of fresh herbs and spices. Fried fresh throughout the day, our falafels are crispy on the outside, soft and warm on the inside, make for the perfect vegetarian complement to our hearty sides and salads.
More about Aceituna Grill
Item pic

 

Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts®

492 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
VEGAN FALAFEL PITA$12.00
falafel, tomato salad, pickled red onion, lettuce, hummus, tahini on pita
More about Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts®
Item pic

 

Cafe Landwer - Boylston

653 Boylston St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Falafel Pita Sandwich (V)$10.00
Falafels with Tahini Harissa, Hummus, Pickles and Chopped Salad.
More about Cafe Landwer - Boylston
Item pic

 

Cafe Landwer

900 Beacon Street, Boston

Avg 4.4 (1183 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Falafel Pita Sandwich (V)$10.00
Falafels with Tahini Harissa, Hummus, Pickles and Chopped Salad.
More about Cafe Landwer

