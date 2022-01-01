Falafel pitas in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve falafel pitas
Aceituna Grill
57 Boston Wharf Road, Boston
|Falafel Pita
|$9.95
Our falafel is scratch-made from real chickpeas and mixed with a house blend of fresh herbs and spices. Fried fresh throughout the day, our falafels are crispy on the outside, soft and warm on the inside, make for the perfect vegetarian complement to our hearty sides and salads.
Aceituna Grill
100 Federal Street, Boston
|Falafel Pita
|$9.95
Our falafel is scratch-made from real chickpeas and mixed with a house blend of fresh herbs and spices. Fried fresh throughout the day, our falafels are crispy on the outside, soft and warm on the inside, make for the perfect vegetarian complement to our hearty sides and salads.
Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts®
492 Tremont Street, Boston
|VEGAN FALAFEL PITA
|$12.00
falafel, tomato salad, pickled red onion, lettuce, hummus, tahini on pita
Cafe Landwer - Boylston
653 Boylston St, Boston
|Falafel Pita Sandwich (V)
|$10.00
Falafels with Tahini Harissa, Hummus, Pickles and Chopped Salad.
