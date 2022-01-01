Falafel sandwiches in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve falafel sandwiches
Cafe Landwer - Boylston
653 Boylston St, Boston
|Falafel Pita Sandwich (V)
|$10.00
Falafels with Tahini Harissa, Hummus, Pickles and Chopped Salad.
Worden Hall
22 West Broadway, Boston
|Falafel Sandwich (B)
|$16.00
Garbanzo hummus, greens, pickled cucumber and red onion. cilantro relish, tahini dressing, naan
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.