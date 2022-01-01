Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Falafel sandwiches in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve falafel sandwiches

Item pic

 

Cafe Landwer - Boylston

653 Boylston St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Falafel Pita Sandwich (V)$10.00
Falafels with Tahini Harissa, Hummus, Pickles and Chopped Salad.
More about Cafe Landwer - Boylston
Item pic

 

Worden Hall

22 West Broadway, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Falafel Sandwich (B)$16.00
Garbanzo hummus, greens, pickled cucumber and red onion. cilantro relish, tahini dressing, naan
More about Worden Hall
Item pic

 

Cafe Landwer

900 Beacon Street, Boston

Avg 4.4 (1183 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Falafel Pita Sandwich (V)$10.00
Falafels with Tahini Harissa, Hummus, Pickles and Chopped Salad.
More about Cafe Landwer

Browse other tasty dishes in Boston

Chai Lattes

Pork Belly

Tarts

Sticky Buns

Gyoza

Grilled Chicken Quesadillas

Pancakes

Baked Mac And Cheese

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Boston to explore

Back Bay

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Fenway

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

North End

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

South Boston

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Waterfront

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Beacon Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Boston to explore

From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Jamaica Plain

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Winthrop

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston