Falafel wraps in Boston

Craft Food Halls Southline
135 William T Morrissey Blvd, Boston
|Falafel Bomb Wrap
|$8.95
Gluten Free Wrap, Gluten Free Falafel, Hummus, Cucumber, Pickled Onion, Sorghum, Kale and Cabbage Blend, Turmeric Bomb Sauce, Sriracha.
SANDWICHES
Trident Booksellers & Cafe
338 Newbury St, Boston
|Falafel Wrap
|$13.50
A traditional falafel wrap with tabbouleh, hummus, feta,
lettuce, and tzatziki in a warm flour tortilla
Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts - Tremont Street
492 Tremont Street, Boston
|FALAFEL WRAP
|$13.00
falafel, spicy feta, shredded romaine, tomato, cucumber, pickled red onion, kalamata olives, dill ranch dressing, wheat wrap
