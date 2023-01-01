Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Falafel wraps in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve falafel wraps

Item pic

 

Craft Food Halls Southline

135 William T Morrissey Blvd, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Falafel Bomb Wrap$8.95
Gluten Free Wrap, Gluten Free Falafel, Hummus, Cucumber, Pickled Onion, Sorghum, Kale and Cabbage Blend, Turmeric Bomb Sauce, Sriracha.
More about Craft Food Halls Southline
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Trident Booksellers & Cafe

338 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (5578 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Falafel Wrap$13.50
A traditional falafel wrap with tabbouleh, hummus, feta,
lettuce, and tzatziki in a warm flour tortilla
More about Trident Booksellers & Cafe
Item pic

 

Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts - Tremont Street

492 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FALAFEL WRAP$13.00
falafel, spicy feta, shredded romaine, tomato, cucumber, pickled red onion, kalamata olives, dill ranch dressing, wheat wrap
More about Sally's Sandwiches & Blackbird Doughnuts - Tremont Street
Restaurant banner

 

Boston Döner - 55 Causeway st

55 Causeway Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Falafel Wrap$14.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hummus, pickels and tahini sauce
More about Boston Döner - 55 Causeway st

