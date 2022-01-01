Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fattoush salad in Boston

Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve fattoush salad

Fattoush Salad image

 

Tatte Bakery | Berklee

160 Mass Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fattoush Salad$11.00
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | Berklee
Fattoush Salad image

 

Tatte Bakery | Pier 4

200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fattoush Salad$11.00
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
Aceituna Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Aceituna Grill

57 Boston Wharf Road, Boston

Avg 4.5 (324 reviews)
Takeout
Fattoush Salad$12.75
The distinctive taste of fattoush comes from our zesty house-made sumac dressing that draws out the flavors of tomatoes, green peppers, and other hearty vegetables in this Mediterranean favorite. Optional toasted pita chips give it the perfect crunch!
More about Aceituna Grill
Aceituna Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Aceituna Grill

100 Federal Street, Boston

Avg 4 (31 reviews)
Takeout
Fattoush Salad$12.75
The distinctive taste of fattoush comes from our zesty house-made sumac dressing that draws out the flavors of tomatoes, green peppers, and other hearty vegetables in this Mediterranean favorite. Optional toasted pita chips give it the perfect crunch!
More about Aceituna Grill
Fattoush Salad image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Northeastern

369 Huntington Ave, Boston

Avg 4.8 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fattoush Salad$11.00
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
Fattoush Salad image

 

Tatte Bakery | Fenway

1352 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fattoush Salad$11.00
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | Fenway
Fattoush Salad image

 

ILONA

783 Tremont St, Boston

Avg 4.3 (367 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fattoush Salad$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, radish, herbs, sumac vinaigrette
More about ILONA
Fattoush Salad image

 

Tatte Bakery | Emerson

80 Boylston St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fattoush Salad$11.00
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | Emerson
Consumer pic

 

Side Chick

692 Columbia Road, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fattoush Side Chick Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, radishes, green peppers, fresh herbs, toasted pieces of khubz, sumac and dressed with pomegranate molasses.
More about Side Chick
Fattoush Salad image

 

Tatte Bakery | Summer Street

125 Summer Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fattoush Salad$11.00
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | Summer Street
Fattoush Salad image

 

Tatte Bakery | South Boston

60 Old Colony Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fattoush Salad$11.00
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | South Boston
Fattoush Salad image

 

Tatte Bakery | South End

345 Harrison Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fattoush Salad$11.00
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | South End
Fattoush Salad image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place

201 Washington St, Boston

Avg 4 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Fattoush Salad$11.00
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place
Fattoush Salad image

 

Tatte Bakery | Charles Street

70 Charles Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fattoush Salad$11.00
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | Charles Street
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Black Lamb

571 Tremont St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (2375 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fattoush Salad$16.00
Purple kale, arugula, pea leaves, snow peas, pea leaves, beets, pita, cucumbers, radish, mint, parsley, dill
Garnished with za’atar (sumac, sesame, thyme, oregano)
Tossed with preserved lemon vinaigrette
Allergies -
Allium: dressing, sub olive oil and lemon juice
Gluten: toasted pita
Legume: peas
Sesame: sesame
More about Black Lamb
Fattoush Salad image

 

Tatte - Boston Bakery

60 Old Colony Rd, South Boston

No reviews yet
Fattoush Salad$11.00
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
More about Tatte - Boston Bakery

