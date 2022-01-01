Fattoush salad in Boston
Tatte Bakery | Berklee
160 Mass Avenue, Boston
|Fattoush Salad
|$11.00
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
200 Pier 4 Blvd, Boston
|Fattoush Salad
|$11.00
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Aceituna Grill
57 Boston Wharf Road, Boston
|Fattoush Salad
|$12.75
The distinctive taste of fattoush comes from our zesty house-made sumac dressing that draws out the flavors of tomatoes, green peppers, and other hearty vegetables in this Mediterranean favorite. Optional toasted pita chips give it the perfect crunch!
Aceituna Grill
100 Federal Street, Boston
|Fattoush Salad
|$12.75
The distinctive taste of fattoush comes from our zesty house-made sumac dressing that draws out the flavors of tomatoes, green peppers, and other hearty vegetables in this Mediterranean favorite. Optional toasted pita chips give it the perfect crunch!
Tatte Bakery | Northeastern
369 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Fattoush Salad
|$11.00
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Tatte Bakery | Fenway
1352 Boylston Street, Boston
|Fattoush Salad
|$11.00
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
ILONA
783 Tremont St, Boston
|Fattoush Salad
|$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, radish, herbs, sumac vinaigrette
Tatte Bakery | Emerson
80 Boylston St., Boston
|Fattoush Salad
|$11.00
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Side Chick
692 Columbia Road, Dorchester
|Fattoush Side Chick Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, radishes, green peppers, fresh herbs, toasted pieces of khubz, sumac and dressed with pomegranate molasses.
Tatte Bakery | Summer Street
125 Summer Street, Boston
|Fattoush Salad
|$11.00
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Tatte Bakery | South Boston
60 Old Colony Ave, Boston
|Fattoush Salad
|$11.00
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Tatte Bakery | South End
345 Harrison Avenue, Boston
|Fattoush Salad
|$11.00
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Tatte Bakery | One Boston Place
201 Washington St, Boston
|Fattoush Salad
|$11.00
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Tatte Bakery | Charles Street
70 Charles Street, Boston
|Fattoush Salad
|$11.00
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
Black Lamb
571 Tremont St, Boston
|Fattoush Salad
|$16.00
Purple kale, arugula, pea leaves, snow peas, pea leaves, beets, pita, cucumbers, radish, mint, parsley, dill
Garnished with za’atar (sumac, sesame, thyme, oregano)
Tossed with preserved lemon vinaigrette
Allergies -
Allium: dressing, sub olive oil and lemon juice
Gluten: toasted pita
Legume: peas
Sesame: sesame
Tatte - Boston Bakery
60 Old Colony Rd, South Boston
|Fattoush Salad
|$11.00
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame
