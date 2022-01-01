Fish and chips in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve fish and chips
KOREAN BBQ • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI • CHICKEN
Crave Chinatown
75 Kneeland St, Boston
|Fish N Chips
|$15.00
SEAFOOD
Row 34
383 CONGRESS ST, Boston
|Fish & Chips
|$18.00
house made beer batter, shoestring fries, malt vinegar aioli
SANDWICHES • GRILL
Fenway Johnnie's
96 Brookline Ave, Boston
|Fish & Chips
|$22.00
SEAFOOD
The Barking Crab
88 Sleeper St, Boston
|Fish & Chips (fried)*
|$25.00
Fried Beer Battered Haddock served with fries and tartar sauce.
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
South End Buttery
312 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Beer Battered Fish & Chips
|$25.00
beer-battered atlantic haddock, old bay fries, house tartar sauce, coleslaw
Citizen Public House & Oyster Bar
1310 Boylston Street, Boston
|Maine "Dayboat" Fish & Chips
|$25.00
Buttermilk battered Maine dayboat pollack with hand cut fries, lemon, remoulade, old bay and malt vinegar.
Teddy's on the Hill
9 Bowdoin St, Boston
|Fish N' Chips
|$19.00
Cod beer battered + fried served with tartar sauce, french fries + slaw
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rocco's Cucina and Bar
450 Commercial St, Boston
|Fish & Chips With French Fries & Onion Rings
|$26.95
Murl's Kitchen
143 Washington St, Dorchester
|Fish & Chips.
|$15.00
Haddock and Fries
The Boston Sail Loft
80 Atlantic Ave, Boston
|Fish and Chips
|$18.95
Mounds of fresh cod fried golden brown, served with French fries and colelsaw
|Kids Fish and Chips
|$8.50
Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar
412 West Broadway, South Boston
|Fish & Chips Taco
|$6.00
fried haddock, citrus slaw, potato strips, dried chili aioli
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Nobility Hill Tavern
423 Main St, Stoneham
|Fish and Chips
|$19.00
Served Baked or Fried with French Fries, House slaw and Tartar Sauce
Savin Bar + Kitchen
112 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester
|Fish & Chips
|$19.00
Battered cod served with fries, Cole slaw, and tartar sauce.
Royal Roast Beef and Seafood
752 Bennington Street, East Boston
|Fish & Chip Plate
|$16.00
Fried pieces of fresh haddock served with French fries, Cole slaw and tarter sauce.
|Broiled Fish&Chips Plate
|$16.00
Broiled pieces of haddock with bread crumbs served with rice pilaf, Cole slaw, tarter sauce and lemon.
Cusser's Back Bay
304 Stuart St, Boston
|Fish and Chips
|$16.00
hand cut fries, tartar sauce, lemon
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
State Street Provisions
255 State Street, Boston
|Beer-Battered Fish & Chips
|$22.00
lemon-caper tartar, pickled onion slaw
The Squealing Pig
134 Smith Street, Boston
|Fish & Chips
|$16.00
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.