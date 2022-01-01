Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve fish and chips

Stats Bar and Grille image

 

Stats Bar and Grille

77 Dorchester St, South Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips$15.00
More about Stats Bar and Grille
Crave Chinatown image

KOREAN BBQ • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI • CHICKEN

Crave Chinatown

75 Kneeland St, Boston

Avg 3.8 (816 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish N Chips$15.00
More about Crave Chinatown
Fish & Chips image

SEAFOOD

Row 34

383 CONGRESS ST, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1519 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips$18.00
house made beer batter, shoestring fries, malt vinegar aioli
More about Row 34
Fenway Johnnie's image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Fenway Johnnie's

96 Brookline Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (287 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$22.00
More about Fenway Johnnie's
Beer Battered Fish & Chips (fried)* image

SEAFOOD

The Barking Crab

88 Sleeper St, Boston

Avg 3.6 (4308 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish & Chips (fried)*$25.00
Fried Beer Battered Haddock served with fries and tartar sauce.
More about The Barking Crab
South End Buttery image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

South End Buttery

312 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (5906 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Beer Battered Fish & Chips$25.00
beer-battered atlantic haddock, old bay fries, house tartar sauce, coleslaw
More about South End Buttery
Item pic

 

Citizen Public House & Oyster Bar

1310 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Maine "Dayboat" Fish & Chips$25.00
Buttermilk battered Maine dayboat pollack with hand cut fries, lemon, remoulade, old bay and malt vinegar.
More about Citizen Public House & Oyster Bar
Item pic

 

Miznon

107 Seaport Boulevard, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish 'N' Chips$15.50
More about Miznon
Consumer pic

 

Teddy's on the Hill

9 Bowdoin St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish N' Chips$19.00
Cod beer battered + fried served with tartar sauce, french fries + slaw
More about Teddy's on the Hill
Rocco's Cucina and Bar image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rocco's Cucina and Bar

450 Commercial St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (454 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish & Chips With French Fries & Onion Rings$26.95
More about Rocco's Cucina and Bar
Murl's Kitchen image

 

Murl's Kitchen

143 Washington St, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish & Chips.$15.00
Haddock and Fries
More about Murl's Kitchen
Fish and Chips image

 

The Boston Sail Loft

80 Atlantic Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish and Chips$18.95
Mounds of fresh cod fried golden brown, served with French fries and colelsaw
Kids Fish and Chips$8.50
More about The Boston Sail Loft
Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar image

 

Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar

412 West Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips Taco$6.00
fried haddock, citrus slaw, potato strips, dried chili aioli
More about Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar
Nobility Hill Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Nobility Hill Tavern

423 Main St, Stoneham

Avg 4.3 (277 reviews)
Takeout
Fish and Chips$19.00
Served Baked or Fried with French Fries, House slaw and Tartar Sauce
More about Nobility Hill Tavern
Savin Bar + Kitchen image

 

Savin Bar + Kitchen

112 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips$19.00
Battered cod served with fries, Cole slaw, and tartar sauce.
More about Savin Bar + Kitchen
Royal Roast Beef and Seafood image

 

Royal Roast Beef and Seafood

752 Bennington Street, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chip Plate$16.00
Fried pieces of fresh haddock served with French fries, Cole slaw and tarter sauce.
Broiled Fish&Chips Plate$16.00
Broiled pieces of haddock with bread crumbs served with rice pilaf, Cole slaw, tarter sauce and lemon.
More about Royal Roast Beef and Seafood
Consumer pic

 

Cusser's Back Bay

304 Stuart St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish and Chips$16.00
hand cut fries, tartar sauce, lemon
More about Cusser's Back Bay
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

State Street Provisions

255 State Street, Boston

Avg 4.3 (1195 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beer-Battered Fish & Chips$22.00
lemon-caper tartar, pickled onion slaw
More about State Street Provisions
The Squealing Pig image

 

The Squealing Pig

134 Smith Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Fish & Chips$16.00
More about The Squealing Pig

