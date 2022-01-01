Fish sandwiches in Boston
Eventide Fenway
1321 Boylston Street, Boston
|The Fish Sandwich
|$14.00
Breaded and fried hake filet with tare sauce, classic tartar sauce, bread and butter pickles, and iceberg lettuce served on our house sesame seed bun. CONTAINS SESAME, GLUTEN, EGG, DAIRY, AND SOY
The Barking Crab
88 Sleeper St, Boston
|Fried Fish Sandwich*
|$21.00
Beer battered haddock & tartar sauce. Served with chips and slaw.
The Smoke Shop - Seaport
343 Congress Street, Boston
|Ultimate Fried Fish Sandwich
|$13.00
Fried Haddock with Tartar Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, and our B&B Pickles and your choice of side.
The Boston Sail Loft
80 Atlantic Ave, Boston
|Fried Fish Sandwich
|$14.95
A generous portion of deep fried fresh cod topped with melted cheddar cheese. Served with French fries and coleslaw
D'Bennys Subs & More
1433 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Fish Sandwich Plate
|$10.95
Savin Bar + Kitchen
112 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester
|Fish Sandwich
|$16.00
Fried fish with lettuce and pickles on hamburger bun, tartar sauce on side and served with fries.
Royal Roast Beef and Seafood
752 Bennington Street, East Boston
|Fried Fish Sandwich
|$9.75
Fried fresh haddock with lettuce and cheese on a seeded roll. Served with tarter sauce on the side.
|Broiled Fish Sandwich
|$9.75
Broiled fresh haddock with lettuce and cheese on a seeded roll. Served with tarter sauce on the side.
|Tuna Fish Sandwich
|$8.25
Mixed tuna fish salad with lettuce and tomato on a seeded roll.
