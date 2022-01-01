Fish sandwiches in Boston

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Eventide Fenway image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Eventide Fenway

1321 Boylston Street, Boston

Avg 4.5 (869 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
The Fish Sandwich$14.00
Breaded and fried hake filet with tare sauce, classic tartar sauce, bread and butter pickles, and iceberg lettuce served on our house sesame seed bun. CONTAINS SESAME, GLUTEN, EGG, DAIRY, AND SOY
More about Eventide Fenway
Item pic

SEAFOOD

The Barking Crab

88 Sleeper St, Boston

Avg 3.6 (4308 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Fish Sandwich*$21.00
Beer battered haddock & tartar sauce. Served with chips and slaw.
More about The Barking Crab
Item pic

 

The Smoke Shop - Seaport

343 Congress Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ultimate Fried Fish Sandwich$13.00
Fried Haddock with Tartar Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, and our B&B Pickles and your choice of side.
More about The Smoke Shop - Seaport
The Boston Sail Loft image

 

The Boston Sail Loft

80 Atlantic Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Fish Sandwich$14.95
A generous portion of deep fried fresh cod topped with melted cheddar cheese. Served with French fries and coleslaw
More about The Boston Sail Loft
D'Bennys Subs & More image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

D'Bennys Subs & More

1433 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

Avg 3.5 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Sandwich Plate$10.95
More about D'Bennys Subs & More
Savin Bar + Kitchen image

 

Savin Bar + Kitchen

112 Savin Hill Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Sandwich$16.00
Fried fish with lettuce and pickles on hamburger bun, tartar sauce on side and served with fries.
More about Savin Bar + Kitchen
Royal Roast Beef and Seafood image

 

Royal Roast Beef and Seafood

752 Bennington Street, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Fish Sandwich$9.75
Fried fresh haddock with lettuce and cheese on a seeded roll. Served with tarter sauce on the side.
Broiled Fish Sandwich$9.75
Broiled fresh haddock with lettuce and cheese on a seeded roll. Served with tarter sauce on the side.
Tuna Fish Sandwich$8.25
Mixed tuna fish salad with lettuce and tomato on a seeded roll.
More about Royal Roast Beef and Seafood
Consumer pic

 

Cusser's Back Bay

304 Stuart St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Fish Sandwich$12.00
Buttermilk battered fish, tartar sauce, B&B pickles, lettuce
More about Cusser's Back Bay

