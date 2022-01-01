Fish tacos in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve fish tacos
Stats Bar and Grille
77 Dorchester St, South Boston
|Grilled Fish Tacos
|$16.00
TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cunard Tavern
24 Orleans St., Boston
|Fish Taco
|$5.00
fried white fish, pickled red cabbage, diced mango, chipotle aioli
La Hacienda Restaurant
150 Meridian St, Boston, MA 02128, East Boston
|Baja Style Fish Tacos
|$11.00
2 fresh Cod tacos lightly fried in a Modelo beer batter topped with cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, lime crema, cilantro and served on a corn tortilla with house salsas.
SEAFOOD
Row 34
383 CONGRESS ST, Boston
|Fish Tacos
|$16.00
Two fish tacos, lightly fried haddock on flour tortillas with ginger lime slaw, avocado crèma
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
CITRUS & SALT
142 Berkeley St, Boston
|BEER BATTERED FISH TACO
|$12.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Clery's - Boston, MA
113 Dartmouth St, Boston
|Fish Tacos
|$17.00
SEAFOOD
The Barking Crab
88 Sleeper St, Boston
|Fish Tacos (3)*
|$21.00
Beer battered fish, pico & chipolte aioli
La Neta
255 NEWBURY STREET, BOSTON
|FISH TACO
|$5.00
Corn tortilla served with lettuce, pico de gallo & chipotle dressing
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Burro Bar
1357 Washington St, Boston
|Crispy "Baja Style" Fish Taco
|$7.50
savoy cabbage + jalapeño slaw, baja mayo, cilantro
TAPAS
Shojo Boston
9 Tyler St, Boston
|Fish Tacos
|$14.00
DRESSED RED CABBAGE, PICO DE GALLO, KAFFIR LIME WHITE SAUCE
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
El Centro - Boston, MA
472 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Taco Fish
|$5.00
Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar
412 West Broadway, South Boston
|Fish & Chips Taco
|$6.00
fried haddock, citrus slaw, potato strips, dried chili aioli
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Alcove
50 Lovejoy Wharf, Boston
|FISH TACOS
|$18.00
pickled cabbage, avocado crema
El Pelon Taqueria - Fenway
92 Peterborough St, Boston
|Fish Taco
|$10.95
Cusser's Back Bay
304 Stuart St, Boston
|Fish Tacos
|$11.00
Beer battered fish of the day, slaw, pickled red onions, cilantro, Thoreau sauce
TACOS
El Barrio Mexican Grill
1782 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Fish Taco
|$4.49
Pico, Braised Cabbage, Sour, Cilantro and Lime
Alma Cantina
15 Union Street, Boston
|Baja White Fish Taco Plate
|$16.00
2 Soft Handmade corn tortillas filled with choice of protein, diced onions, cilantro, mango habanero reduction and topped with a lime crema drizzle. Served with mexican rice and queso fresco topped kidney beans
