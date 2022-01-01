Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve fish tacos

Stats Bar and Grille image

 

Stats Bar and Grille

77 Dorchester St, South Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Fish Tacos$16.00
More about Stats Bar and Grille
Cunard Tavern image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cunard Tavern

24 Orleans St., Boston

Avg 4 (571 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Taco$5.00
fried white fish, pickled red cabbage, diced mango, chipotle aioli
More about Cunard Tavern
La Hacienda Restaurant image

 

La Hacienda Restaurant

150 Meridian St, Boston, MA 02128, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baja Style Fish Tacos$11.00
2 fresh Cod tacos lightly fried in a Modelo beer batter topped with cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, lime crema, cilantro and served on a corn tortilla with house salsas.
More about La Hacienda Restaurant
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD

Row 34

383 CONGRESS ST, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1519 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$16.00
Two fish tacos, lightly fried haddock on flour tortillas with ginger lime slaw, avocado crèma
More about Row 34
CITRUS & SALT image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

CITRUS & SALT

142 Berkeley St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (1475 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BEER BATTERED FISH TACO$12.00
More about CITRUS & SALT
Clery's - Boston, MA image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Clery's - Boston, MA

113 Dartmouth St, Boston

Avg 3.7 (1376 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$17.00
More about Clery's - Boston, MA
359b0f48-a8bc-4b9c-bde7-ec2f4124ffc7 image

SEAFOOD

The Barking Crab

88 Sleeper St, Boston

Avg 3.6 (4308 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Tacos (3)*$21.00
Beer battered fish, pico & chipolte aioli
More about The Barking Crab
La Neta image

 

La Neta

255 NEWBURY STREET, BOSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FISH TACO$5.00
Corn tortilla served with lettuce, pico de gallo & chipotle dressing
More about La Neta
Burro Bar image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Burro Bar

1357 Washington St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (2000 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy "Baja Style" Fish Taco$7.50
savoy cabbage + jalapeño slaw, baja mayo, cilantro
More about Burro Bar
Far East Baja Style Fish Tacos image

TAPAS

Shojo Boston

9 Tyler St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (1804 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$14.00
DRESSED RED CABBAGE, PICO DE GALLO, KAFFIR LIME WHITE SAUCE
More about Shojo Boston
El Centro - Boston, MA image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

El Centro - Boston, MA

472 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.3 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Fish$5.00
More about El Centro - Boston, MA
Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar image

 

Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar

412 West Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips Taco$6.00
fried haddock, citrus slaw, potato strips, dried chili aioli
More about Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar
a67cf8aa-ff1c-4d9a-ad47-62ee140371b6 image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Alcove

50 Lovejoy Wharf, Boston

Avg 4.5 (1367 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FISH TACOS$18.00
pickled cabbage, avocado crema
More about Alcove
El Pelon Taqueria - Fenway image

 

El Pelon Taqueria - Fenway

92 Peterborough St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish Taco$10.95
More about El Pelon Taqueria - Fenway
Consumer pic

 

Cusser's Back Bay

304 Stuart St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$11.00
Beer battered fish of the day, slaw, pickled red onions, cilantro, Thoreau sauce
More about Cusser's Back Bay
Restaurant banner

TACOS

El Barrio Mexican Grill

1782 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.3 (1796 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish Taco$4.49
Pico, Braised Cabbage, Sour, Cilantro and Lime
More about El Barrio Mexican Grill
Alma Cantina image

 

Alma Cantina

15 Union Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baja White Fish Taco Plate$16.00
2 Soft Handmade corn tortillas filled with choice of protein, diced onions, cilantro, mango habanero reduction and topped with a lime crema drizzle. Served with mexican rice and queso fresco topped kidney beans
More about Alma Cantina

