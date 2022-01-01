Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flan in Boston

Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve flan

Dona Habana Restaurant image

SOUPS • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Dona Habana Restaurant

811 Massachusetts Ave, Boston

Avg 4.1 (1751 reviews)
Takeout
Flan De Vainilla Y Caramelo$6.00
CARAMEL AND VANILLA FLAN
Flan De Coco$7.00
COCONUT FLAN
Flan De Dulce De Leche$8.00
DULCE DE LECHE FLAN
More about Dona Habana Restaurant
Vejigantes Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Vejigantes Restaurant

57 W Dedham St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (2108 reviews)
Takeout
Flan de Frieda$5.00
Vanilla Flan
More about Vejigantes Restaurant
Merengue Restaurant and Catering image

FRENCH FRIES

Merengue Restaurant and Catering

156 Blue Hill Ave, Boston

Avg 4 (740 reviews)
Takeout
Flan de Vanilla$5.00
Vanilla Custard Pie
Choco Flan$5.00
Vanilla Custard Pie & 5 Chocolate Cake
More about Merengue Restaurant and Catering
El Jefe's Taqueria image

 

El Jefe's Taqueria

269 Huntington ave, Boston

Avg 4.7 (961 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Flan$5.25
More about El Jefe's Taqueria
El Centro - Boston, MA image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

El Centro - Boston, MA

472 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.3 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Flan de Vanilla$7.00
More about El Centro - Boston, MA
El Jefe's Taqueria image

TACOS • SALADS

El Jefe's Taqueria

80 Boylston St, Boston

Avg 4.6 (1203 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Flan$5.25
More about El Jefe's Taqueria
Rosa Mexicano image

 

Rosa Mexicano

155 Seaport Blvd, Boston

Avg 3.5 (2685 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Flan$7.00
More about Rosa Mexicano
Restaurant banner

TACOS

El Barrio Mexican Grill

1782 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.3 (1796 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Flan$2.49
Caramel custard, cherry
More about El Barrio Mexican Grill

