Flan in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve flan
Dona Habana Restaurant
811 Massachusetts Ave, Boston
|Flan De Vainilla Y Caramelo
|$6.00
CARAMEL AND VANILLA FLAN
|Flan De Coco
|$7.00
COCONUT FLAN
|Flan De Dulce De Leche
|$8.00
DULCE DE LECHE FLAN
Vejigantes Restaurant
57 W Dedham St, Boston
|Flan de Frieda
|$5.00
Vanilla Flan
Merengue Restaurant and Catering
156 Blue Hill Ave, Boston
|Flan de Vanilla
|$5.00
Vanilla Custard Pie
|Choco Flan
|$5.00
Vanilla Custard Pie & 5 Chocolate Cake
El Centro - Boston, MA
472 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Flan de Vanilla
|$7.00
