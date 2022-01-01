Flat iron steaks in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve flat iron steaks
More about Ashmont Grill
Ashmont Grill
555 Talbot Avenue, Dorchester
|Trainwreck Fries
|$15.00
hand cut fries, jack cheese, bacon, jalapenos, sour cream, scallions
|Goat Cheese & Beet Salad**
|$16.00
marinated beets, spinach, mixed greens, pickled red onion, candied walnuts
|Warm Pretzels
|$12.00
house made castle island lager pub cheese
More about Tavolo Ristorante - 1918 Dorchester Avenue
Tavolo Ristorante - 1918 Dorchester Avenue
1918 Dorchester Avenue, Dorchester
|OLD SCHOOL PIZZA
|$16.00
green peppers, red onion, pepperoni, mozzarella
|CACIO E PEPE
|$23.00
basil pesto grilled chicken, pecorino & pepper cream sauce, linguine
|4 CHEESE PIZZA
|$15.00
mozzarella, fontina, grana padano, provolone
Browse other tasty dishes in Boston
Neighborhoods within Boston to explore
More near Boston to explore
From tapas in Cambridge to taverns in Allston, check out the neighborhood restaurants that make up this sprawling New England metro area.