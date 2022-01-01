Flautas in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve flautas
La Hacienda Restaurant
150 Meridian St, Boston, MA 02128, East Boston
|Flautas
|$16.00
3 lightly fried corn tortillas stuffed with pulled chicken and topped with queso duro, and crema. Served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, and beans
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
CITRUS & SALT
142 Berkeley St, Boston
|BRISKET FLAUTAS
|$15.00
TACOS
Yellow Door Taqueria South End
350 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Chicken Tinga Flautas
|$12.00
chihuahua + cotija cheese, tomatillo salsa, chipotle aioli, crema, lettuce, radish, cilantro.
Yellow Door Taqueria - Lower Mills
2297 DORCHESTER AVENUE, Dorchester
|Chicken Tinga Flautas
|$12.00
chihuahua + cotija cheese, tomatillo salsa, chipotle aioli, crema, lettuce, radish, cilantro.
