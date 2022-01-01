Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Boston

Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve flautas

Flautas image

 

La Hacienda Restaurant

150 Meridian St, Boston, MA 02128, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flautas$16.00
3 lightly fried corn tortillas stuffed with pulled chicken and topped with queso duro, and crema. Served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, and beans
More about La Hacienda Restaurant
Item pic

 

Casa Romero

30 Gloucester St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (3176 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Flautas$10.00
GLUTEN FREE
More about Casa Romero
CITRUS & SALT image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

CITRUS & SALT

142 Berkeley St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (1475 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BRISKET FLAUTAS$15.00
More about CITRUS & SALT
Item pic

TACOS

Yellow Door Taqueria South End

350 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.2 (349 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tinga Flautas$12.00
chihuahua + cotija cheese, tomatillo salsa, chipotle aioli, crema, lettuce, radish, cilantro.
More about Yellow Door Taqueria South End
Item pic

 

Yellow Door Taqueria - Lower Mills

2297 DORCHESTER AVENUE, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tinga Flautas$12.00
chihuahua + cotija cheese, tomatillo salsa, chipotle aioli, crema, lettuce, radish, cilantro.
More about Yellow Door Taqueria - Lower Mills
El Centro - Boston, MA image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

El Centro

472 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.3 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Flautas$17.00
More about El Centro
Item pic

 

Rosa Mexicano - Boston

155 Seaport Blvd, Boston

Avg 3.5 (2685 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Flautas$12.00
Pulled all-natural chicken, shaved cabbage, crema, queso fresco, tomatillo-avocado salsa. Two per order.
Gluten-free
More about Rosa Mexicano - Boston

