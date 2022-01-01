Fried chicken salad in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve fried chicken salad
KOREAN BBQ • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI • CHICKEN
Crave Chinatown
75 Kneeland St, Boston
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$11.00
PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Five Horses Tavern
535 COLUMBUS AVE, Boston
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$17.00
Mesclun greens, avocado, cotija cheese, pickled red onions, buttermilk scallion sauce
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Boston Burger Company
1100 Boylston st, boston
|Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad
|$16.00
tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, iceberg lettuce, crumbled bleu cheese, buffalo fried chicken
North Street Grille
229 North St, Boston
|ONLINE CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
|$16.95
"romaine, buffalo chicken, tomatoes, chunky blue
cheese dressing"
|D CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
|$15.95
