Fried chicken salad in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve fried chicken salad

Crave Chinatown image

KOREAN BBQ • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI • CHICKEN

Crave Chinatown

75 Kneeland St, Boston

Avg 3.8 (816 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Salad$11.00
More about Crave Chinatown
Fried Chicken Salad image

PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Five Horses Tavern

535 COLUMBUS AVE, Boston

Avg 4.5 (2263 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Salad$17.00
Mesclun greens, avocado, cotija cheese, pickled red onions, buttermilk scallion sauce
More about Five Horses Tavern
Boston Burger Company image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Boston Burger Company

1100 Boylston st, boston

Avg 4.4 (6189 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad$16.00
tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, iceberg lettuce, crumbled bleu cheese, buffalo fried chicken
More about Boston Burger Company
Item pic

 

North Street Grille

229 North St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (1279 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
ONLINE CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$16.95
"romaine, buffalo chicken, tomatoes, chunky blue
cheese dressing"
D CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$15.95
More about North Street Grille
D'Bennys Subs & More image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

D'Bennys Subs & More

1433 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

Avg 3.5 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$10.99
More about D'Bennys Subs & More

