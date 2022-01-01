Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Cafe Sauvage

25 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sauvage Crispy Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Brioche bun | Harissa Sauce | housemade pickles | iceberg salad
Crispy chicken sandwich$17.00
housemade pickles | iceberg lettuce | harissa sauce | fries
Sauvage Crispy Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Brioche Bun | Harissa Sauce | Iceberg Salad | Housemade pickles
More about Cafe Sauvage
Eventide Fenway image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Eventide Fenway

1321 Boylston Street, Boston

Avg 4.5 (869 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Katsu Sandwich$14.00
Breaded and fried chicken patty made from Commonwealth Poultry free-range chicken. Served on a house made sesame seed bun with maple-mustard sauce, Napa cabbage, pickled jalapeños, and bread and butter pickles.
CONTAINS SESAME, DAIRY, SOY, EGG, AND GLUTEN
More about Eventide Fenway
Hot & Messy Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Hunter's Kitchen & Bar

110 Dorchester St, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot & Messy Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
More about Hunter's Kitchen & Bar
Ghost King Thai Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Toro Boston

1704 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ghost King Thai Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Spicy fried chicken, som tum, avocado ranch
More about Toro Boston
The Barking Crab image

SEAFOOD

The Barking Crab

88 Sleeper St, Boston

Avg 3.6 (4308 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich*$19.00
More about The Barking Crab
HOT FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH image

 

Ghost King Thai

1704 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
HOT FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
Oozing with spicy AF Thai chili jam, avocado ranch, and som tum on a Martin's Potato roll bun
More about Ghost King Thai
Item pic

 

Revival Cafe

103 Newbury St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich (n)$11.50
Buttermilk brined fried chicken, ranch, radish, roasted peppers, on potato roll
*chicken is fried in peanut oil
More about Revival Cafe
Spicy Fried Chicken image

 

LoLa Burger Boston

11 Fan Pier Boulevard, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$20.00
6oz Fried Chicken Breast ,LoLa Spicy Sauce, Pickles, Lettuce
More about LoLa Burger Boston
Item pic

BBQ

Sweet Cheeks Q

1381 Boylston St, Boston

Avg 3.6 (2238 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$19.00
smoked jalapeño cream cheese, pickles, choice of mild or hawt * includes one scoop
More about Sweet Cheeks Q
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

South Street Diner

178 Kneeland St, Boston

Avg 3.9 (1748 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Hand-battered fried chicken served on a roll, with lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickle spear and fries.
More about South Street Diner
D'Bennys Subs & More image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

D'Bennys Subs & More

1433 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

Avg 3.5 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich Plate$11.95
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$5.95
More about D'Bennys Subs & More
Nobility Hill Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Nobility Hill Tavern

423 Main St, Stoneham

Avg 4.3 (277 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Tillamook Cheddar, Tomato, Red Onion, Sweet-relish Aioli
More about Nobility Hill Tavern
Royal Roast Beef and Seafood image

 

Royal Roast Beef and Seafood

752 Bennington Street, East Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.25
Fried crispy chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and mayo on a seeded roll.
More about Royal Roast Beef and Seafood
Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant

425 West Broadway, South Boston

Avg 4.6 (9775 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
kimchi, gochujang aioli, bibb lettuce, brioche seseme seed bun
More about Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant
Ashmont Grill image

 

Ashmont Grill

555 Talbot Avenue, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
hot sauce, slaw, pickles, shredded lettuce, hand cut fries
More about Ashmont Grill
Consumer pic

 

Cusser's Back Bay

304 Stuart St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Buttermilk battered, hot honey, B&B pickles, mayo, lettuce
More about Cusser's Back Bay

