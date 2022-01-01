Fried chicken sandwiches in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
Cafe Sauvage
25 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston
|Sauvage Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Brioche bun | Harissa Sauce | housemade pickles | iceberg salad
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Eventide Fenway
1321 Boylston Street, Boston
|Fried Chicken Katsu Sandwich
|$14.00
Breaded and fried chicken patty made from Commonwealth Poultry free-range chicken. Served on a house made sesame seed bun with maple-mustard sauce, Napa cabbage, pickled jalapeños, and bread and butter pickles.
CONTAINS SESAME, DAIRY, SOY, EGG, AND GLUTEN
Hunter's Kitchen & Bar
110 Dorchester St, South Boston
|Hot & Messy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Toro Boston
1704 Washington Street, Boston
|Ghost King Thai Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Spicy fried chicken, som tum, avocado ranch
SEAFOOD
The Barking Crab
88 Sleeper St, Boston
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich*
|$19.00
Ghost King Thai
1704 Washington Street, Boston
|HOT FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$15.00
Oozing with spicy AF Thai chili jam, avocado ranch, and som tum on a Martin's Potato roll bun
Revival Cafe
103 Newbury St., Boston
|Fried Chicken Sandwich (n)
|$11.50
Buttermilk brined fried chicken, ranch, radish, roasted peppers, on potato roll
*chicken is fried in peanut oil
LoLa Burger Boston
11 Fan Pier Boulevard, Boston
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$20.00
6oz Fried Chicken Breast ,LoLa Spicy Sauce, Pickles, Lettuce
BBQ
Sweet Cheeks Q
1381 Boylston St, Boston
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$19.00
smoked jalapeño cream cheese, pickles, choice of mild or hawt * includes one scoop
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
South Street Diner
178 Kneeland St, Boston
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
Hand-battered fried chicken served on a roll, with lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickle spear and fries.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
D'Bennys Subs & More
1433 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich Plate
|$11.95
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$5.95
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Nobility Hill Tavern
423 Main St, Stoneham
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Tillamook Cheddar, Tomato, Red Onion, Sweet-relish Aioli
Royal Roast Beef and Seafood
752 Bennington Street, East Boston
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.25
Fried crispy chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and mayo on a seeded roll.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant
425 West Broadway, South Boston
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
kimchi, gochujang aioli, bibb lettuce, brioche seseme seed bun
Ashmont Grill
555 Talbot Avenue, Dorchester
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
hot sauce, slaw, pickles, shredded lettuce, hand cut fries
